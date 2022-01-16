Dexter Swim and Dive Falls to Huron

The Dexter swim and dive team came up short against Ann Arbor Huron last week, falling to the River Rats 96.5-79.5.

Adam Hauser swam a state cut time to win the 200 IM to lead the Dreadnaughts. He was also part of the winning 400 free relay along with Matthew Resende, Tristan Lorincz, and Stuart Bovich.

Resende picked up a pair of wins in the 50 and 100 free races.

Also picking up wins were Lucas Greatorex and Cole Warren in diving.

Second-place finishes went to the 200-medley relay team of Greatorex, Hauser, Bovich, and Resende; Eric Smaby in the 200 free, Hauser 500 free, and the 200-free relay team of Lorincz, Smaby, Grady Wheeler, and Jack Haidl.