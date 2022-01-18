The Holiday Hustle gives back

The wind could not hold back the participants and generosity that comes with the annual Holiday Hustle 5K and 1 mile run/walk event.

Held last month on December 11, in downtown Dexter, the event organized by RF Events saw over 1,000 finishers, which gave another helpful boost to some important causes. The Holiday Hustle is also charity event that donates $5 from every 5K entry to local charities.

The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with RF Events on the charity give-back, which happened on Jan. 18, at Monument Park in Dexter.

RF Events representatives were on hand that afternoon to give donations to the Dexter Senior Center, Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative, Potawatami Mountain Biking Association, Washtenaw County Shop With A Cop, Athletic Booster Club of Dexter and Faith In Action.

In the photo are: first row, from left to right, Carl Loomis of the Potawatami Mountain Biking Association, Trevor Step of RF Events, Leigh Vaughn of the Athletic Booster Club of Dexter and Sheri Montoye of Faith In Action. Back row, from left to right: Anna Przybylski of RF Events, Lew Kidder of the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative and Kim Martini from the Dexter Senior Center.

The officer with the Washtenaw County Shop With A Cop could not attend, but the donation was given to them that day.

Each group expressed their appreciation and thanks.

Describing the day of the event as very windy and a little chilly, RF Events representative Jodi Plopan said things went well overall with help from some local businesses.

“Remember that very windy December day where half of Dexter lost power?” Plopan asked STN. “That was the day of the race! We made a change of plans to not set up tents because of the wind and it worked out great thanks to some local businesses. Jen opened up her TrvFit gym so that we could do packet pick up there and Hotel Hickman Chuckwagon BBQ let us do our volunteer check in there!”

She said that all of the runners and walkers seemed to have enjoyed the race and they had over 1,200 finishers.

“Everyone seemed to say that they still had a great time!” she said. “It went very well. Despite half of the Christmas lights being off because of no power and no start/finish arch or inflatables set up, all of the people that were out there were very grateful and said they had fun!”

The event has been happening for 14 years. Plopan said since 2014 alone, they have donated $66,538.

This year they presented checks totaling $7,100.

Plopan said they love giving back to the local community.

“We try to always support those who support us,” she said.

They also collected food the day of the event for the local food pantry, Faith in Action. Plopan said all of the participants are invited to bring food to donate and Faith in Action is right there at the race to collect it, so they have also been able to donate a lot of food over the years thanks to all their participants.