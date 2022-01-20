Webster Twp Police Report, December 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During December, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office received 119 total calls for service, up from 73 a year ago for a 63% increase. Total calls for 2021 were 1,198, down from 1,380 in 2020 for a 13% decrease.

An increase in traffic problems was the main contributor to increased police calls. Officers conducted 29 stops compared to five in December 2020. In addition to the stops, there were 16 traffic crashes compared to five last year.

Other highlights from the police call log include one assault, two medical assists, four citizen assists, one welfare check, six mental health, one identity theft, and one Narcan dosage.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the following to Webster Township as noteworthy events:

On December 14, deputies investigated an Identity Theft in the 8500 Block of W. Huron River Drive. Unknown suspect(s) opened a bank account in the complainant’s name using her personal information. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On December 20, deputies responded to the 6100 Block of N. Territorial Road for a Suspicious Subject Complaint. Deputies arrived and located a 28-year-old Dexter Twp Resident unconscious and unresponsive in a boat. Deputies administered naloxone [Narcan] to the subject, who soon regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital.

On December 22, deputies investigated a Hit & Run Traffic Crash near Joy Road and Zeeb Road. A 48-year-old Ann Arbor Resident struck a combine on private property and fled the scene on foot after that. Deputies developed the suspect information during their investigation, and the case was forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

