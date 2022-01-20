Dexter Community Schools has one of the best in art teacher Jane Montero

This announcement is from Dexter Community Schools:

Congratulations to Creekside Art Teacher Jane Montero, who has been named the National Art Education Association (NAEA) National Middle Level Art Educator. This award honors one outstanding NAEA member from one of seven divisions (elementary, middle, secondary, higher education, supervision/administration, museum education, preservice) for outstanding service and achievement of national significance during previous years. The Middle Level represents grades 6-8.

In addition to this recognition, Mrs. Montero has been awarded the Marion Quin Dix Leadership Award. This award recognizes outstanding contributions and service to the profession by a current or past state/province association officer in the performance and/or development of specific programs, goals, or activities at the state/province association level. It is presented in honor of Marion Quin Dix, NAEA’s third president, in recognition of her pioneer work in the development of NAEA as a national professional association.

“There is no greater testament of your exemplary contributions to the field of visual arts education than being chosen for this prestigious award,” said Mario R. Rossero, NAEA Executive Director, in Montero’s award letter. “Your colleagues throughout the United States and abroad join the NAEA Board of Directors in applauding your leadership, commitment and service to the profession.”

Honorees will be recognized at the 2022 NAEA National Convention in New York City, NY, March 3-5 2022.

Jane Montero started teaching at Dexter School in 2001, and has been the fifth and sixth-grade art teacher at Creekside Intermediate School since 2002. She also has served as the Special Area Department Chair at her school (representing Art, Lifetime Fitness, Media, and World Language) since 2008. Jane earned a Master's degree in Education from University of Southern California in 1991 and has been teaching since 1989. The first 12 years of Jane's teaching career, she taught in her home state of California; however, the remaining years have been in Michigan. Jane is a 2019 graduate of NAEA's School for Art Leaders and was recently elected President-Elect for the Michigan Art Education Association (MAEA), a two year term, after which she will assume the role of MAEA President in 2024.