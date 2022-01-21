Dexter Police Report, December 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During December, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office received 287 calls for police service, up from 71 last year for a 304% increase. Total calls for 2021 are 2,297, up from 2,075 in 2020 for an 11% increase.

December’s increase came mainly from traffic stops—173 in December 2021 compared to 5 the year before. Thirteen citations were issued.

Other notable calls from the police log include one home invasion, nine crashes, four welfare checks, two mental health, 22 citizen assists, 12 juvenile incidents, and three animal complaints.

The Washtenaw County Sherrif’s Office reported the following as noteworthy events to the City of Dexter.

On December 4, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation near Baker Rd and Baker Heights Ct. The 31-year-old driver was subsequently arrested on an outstanding Felony Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance confirmed with an adjoining law enforcement agency.

On December 9, deputies investigated a Fraud in the 7200 Block of Joy Road. The complainant reported unknown suspect(s) cashed several corporate checks that the complaint had not authorized or written. The case is currently under investigation.

On December 11, deputies conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation. A 33-year-old Pinckney Resident was subsequently arrested for Operating While Visibly Impaired [OWI]. The case is awaiting a toxicology report.

On December 15, deputies investigated a Hit & Run Traffic Crash in the 8000 Block of Main Street. An unknown suspect struck the complainant’s vehicle while it was parked downtown. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On December 24, deputies investigated an Identity Theft in the 8000 Block of Forest Street. An unknown suspect attempted to collect unemployment benefits in the complainant’s name. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

Below is a link to the entire December call log.