Scio Twp Police Report, December 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During December, Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office received 835 calls for service, up from 417 last year for a 100% increase. Total calls in 2021 are 8,306, up from 7,940 in 2020 for a 5% increase.

Traffic stops contributed to half of the increase—230 for December 2021, 25 the year before. Officers issued 43 citations.

Other notable calls from the police log include 11 assaults, nine larcenies, four vehicle thefts, 40 crashes, nine medical assists, 44 citizen assists, 17 welfare checks, one mental health, six fraud, two sudden death, six attempted suicide, one suicide, and one drug overdose.

The Sherrif’s Office reported the following to Scio Twp as noteworthy events.

On December 2, deputies responded to a medical emergency in the 1800 Block of N. Maple Road where a subject had fallen and was unresponsive. First Responders arrived and began life saving measures however were unable to revive the 64-Year-Old Homeowner who died of apparent natural causes. The case is closed awaiting the death certificate.

On December 6, deputies responded to the 3900 Block of Jackson Road for a Burglary Complaint. Unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered a business where surveillance cameras showed the suspect(s) stealing a cash register with an unknown amount of cash inside. The suspect(s) fled the scene in an unknown direction in a dark colored sedan. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On December 6, deputies responded to the 3700 Block of Jackson Road for a Stolen Vehicle Report. During the night unknown suspect(s) stole a newer model high performance sports vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied in the City of Inkster, Michigan. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On December 7, deputies stopped a vehicle near N. Wagner Road and Dexter Ann Arbor Road for a Traffic Violation. During their investigation the driver, a 53-Year-Old Ann Arbor Resident was arrested on an outstanding Felony Warrant for Possession of Dangerous Drugs. The driver was subsequently turned over to a neighboring Law Enforcement Agency without incident.

On December 11, deputies were investigating a Traffic Crash near N. Zeeb Road and W. Huron River Drive. During their investigation a 21-Year-Old Ypsilanti Resident was arrested for carrying a concealed pistol without a CPL [Concealed Pistol License]. The case has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On December 11, deputies responded to the 3600 Block of Jackson Road for a Stolen Vehicle Report. Unknown suspect(s) stole the complainant’s 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee from the parking lot and fled in an unknown direction. The vehicle has yet to be recovered and there are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On December 13, deputies responded to the 500 Block of Woodgrove Drive for a possible Death Investigation. Deputies arrived and found the 95-Year-Old Resident had died from apparent natural causes. The case is closed awaiting the Death Certificate.

On December 14, deputies responded to E. Delhi Road and Railroad Street for an Amtrak passenger train which had struck a pedestrian. A 25-Year-Old Ann Arbor Resident was fatally injured. The case is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Secondary Road Patrol Unit and Detective Bureau.

On December 17, deputies responded to the 2200 Block of N. Maple Road for a Burglary Complaint. During the night unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered a building and construction trailers stealing construction material and tools. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads on the incident.

On December 23, deputies responded to the 3900 Block of Jackson Road for a Stolen Vehicle Report. During the night (2) Unknown suspect(s) jumped a fence surrounding a vehicle dealership and stole a newer model high-performance sports vehicle. The vehicle has yet to be recovered and there is currently no suspect(s) leads in the incident.

