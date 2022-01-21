Dexter Chamber's Ice Fest is back in full swing!

Enjoy hot cocoa at the Gazebo, s'more bonfire pits, take pictures with Heroes from League of Enchantment, and ice rink open. LIVE Demos begin at 11 am and go throughout the afternoon. We have a grand total of 70 sculptures this year! Whoop Whoop!

*Please keep distance during LIVE Demos, be aware of icy surroundings while ice sculptures are up in the park. Sculptures will stay up for about 3 weeks depending on the weather.*

Thank you to our Presenting Sponsors Aubree's of Dexter, Thetford, and our Headline Sponsor DTE Energy!



