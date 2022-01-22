Dexter Girls’ Set for Showdown with Saline

Cover- STN File Photo

The top spot in the SEC Red is up for grabs Tuesday when Dexter hosts undefeated Saline after the Dreadnaughts routed Ypsilanti Lincoln 55-6 Friday night.

Dexter hosts the Hornets Tuesday with both teams coming in 5-0 in the SEC Red. Dexter will take an 8-2 record into the contest and the Hornets come to town with a 10-0 overall record.

The Dreadnaughts game with Lincoln was basically over from the opening tip.

Dexter outscored the Splitters 15-1 in the opening quarter and never looked back as they cruised to the win.

The lead grew to 34-3 at the half and a 17-2 run in the third made it 51-5 after three.

Chloe Perry had a big night and led Dexter with 18 points.

Sydney Pnacek added 10 points and Brianna Rodriguez eight. Alena Blumberg finished with eight points and nine rebounds, Alyssa Gullekson four points, Maddi Valentine three, Berta Sanjuan, and Heidi Fuchs two points each.

The Dreadnaughts dropped a wild 65-59 decision to a strong Westfield Prep Thursday night.

Westfield Prep entered the game at 12-1 with it only loss was by three points to D3 #1 ranked Arbor Prep.

Prep looked like the real deal from the start by coming out of the gate fast and taking a 21-10 lead after one quarter.

Westfield did not let up in the second with the lead growing to 41-25 at the break.

The third quarter was a different story with the Dreadnaughts going on a 21-5 run to open the period to tie the game at 46, but Westfield scored the last seven of the quarter including a pair of baskets in the final 15 seconds to take a 53-46 lead after three.

Dexter would continue to battle with Westfield and cut the lead to 61-59 with a minute remaining but Prep sealed the win with a pair of free throws with 14 seconds and a breakaway lay-up at the buzzer to make the final 65-59.

Pnacek had a huge night with 20 points, six assists, and five rebounds to lead Dexter.

Blumberg added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Valentine chipped in with 13 points and Perry nine points.