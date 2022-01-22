Dreads Struggle in Loss to Lincoln

Cover- STN File Photo

The Dexter basketball team struggled with injuries and foul trouble and dropped a tough 52-48 loss to Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night.

The game was close throughout with both teams struggling.

Evan Haroldson scored five and Ty Rychener four in the first to help the Dreadnaughts take a 14-13 lead after one.

Brennan Parachek scored five in the second along with four more from Rychener as Dexter held on to a one-point lead at the break 25-24.

Parachek picked up three quick fouls in the third and was forced to sit, but Cole Arnedt came up with four big points and Dexter clung to a 38-36 lead after three.

The Dreads went cold in the final quarter and Lincoln hit some clutch shots outscoring Dexter 16-10 in the final period to hand the Dreads their third loss in four games.

Parachek scored six points in the fourth quarter and finished with a team-high 12 points and seven rebounds.

Haroldson grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and scored seven. “Evan did a nice job cleaning up the glass,” Coach Jason Rushton said.

Rychener chipped in with 10 points, six rebounds, and six assists, while Cal Bavineau added 10 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Arnedt finished with five points and Joey Tessmer four for Dexter.

“For us to compete in this league, we need to have more all-around from all of our guys,” Rushton said. “This wasn’t our night, but we’ll continue to have high expectations and work to get more from everyone.”

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Dexter as they travel to Saline Tuesday, at home against a strong Skyline team and at Chelsea against Summit Academy at the Bulldogs Showcase.

Dexter fell to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the SEC Red.