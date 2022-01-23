Dexter Hockey Drops Pair of SEC Contests

The young Dexter hockey team continued to struggle last week by dropping a pair of SEC contests against the two strongest teams in the SEC Red.

Dexter has 12 freshmen playing this season so growing pains were expected for the Dreadnaughts.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by falling to Saline 10-1 in a game that was shortened to two periods.

Saline jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first period, but Dexter answered when Niko Michos fired a shot from the red line into the corner of the net to cut the Hornets lead to 3-1.

That would be all that Dexter would get on the night as they could muster just 11 shots on net against the Hornets in the loss.

Dexter then took on a strong Pioneer team Saturday and dropped a 5-2 decision.

Pioneer scored single goals in the first two periods to take a 2-0 lead.

The third period saw Pioneer score twice more for a 4-0 lead before Dexter would strike.

Dylan Hutchison sent a nice crossing pass to an open Luc Chesney who then lifted it into the top corner to cut the Pioneer lead to 4-1 with 4:11 left.

Dexter pulled the goalie in the final two minutes, and it paid off when Nick Berenson knocked home a pass from Hutchison to make it 4-2 with 1:17 left.

Pioneer would get an empty-net goal with 37 seconds left to seal the win.

Dexter fell to 3-10 overall on the season.