Dexter Swim and Dive Improves to 3-1 in SEC Red

The Dexter swim and dive team moved to 3-1 in the SEC Red with a 107-76 win over Bedford last week.

The Dreads won 8 of 12 events, including a sweep of the 200 free.

Jack Haidl, Eric Smaby, and Owen Ragnes took the top three spots in the 200 for the Dreadnaughts to give them some big points in the event.

Lucas Greatorex picked up a pair of wins in the 100 free and 100 back events, while Adam Hauser claimed two wins in the 200 IM and 500 free.

Matthew Resende teamed with Smaby, Haidl, and Tristan Lorincz to win the 200 free.

Cole Warren won the diving, while Grady Wheeler won the 100 breast.

The Dreadnaughts hosted the 2022 Freshman/Sophomore Invitational Saturday and picked up six first-place finishes.

Resende won four events for Dexter. He won the 50 free and 100 free races, was part of the winning 200 medley relay with Ben Curtis, Smaby, and Otto Krueger; and was part of the winning 400 free relay with Smaby, Haidl, and Dylan O’Connor.

Haidl and O’Connor finished 1-2 in the 200 free, while Haidl also won the 500 free.