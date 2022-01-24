IronDread Power Lifters Have Huge Day at Grass Lake Regional

By Mike Williamson, STN Reporter

It was a huge day for Dexter’s IronDread powerlifting team at the Grass Lake Regional Saturday as 27 individuals qualified for the state meet and the varsity and JV girls’ teams won Regional titles.

The girls’ varsity team had six of seven lifters placed in the top three of their weight class and claimed two individual titles.

The lifters compete in three events and they combine the three lifts for total weight. The three events are the squat, bench press, and deadlift.

Paige Sayler won the 165-pound weight class by lifting 575 pounds for her three combined lifts.

Anika Busdeker claimed the title in the 198-pound class with a combined weight of 615 pounds.

Ashley Mazurek was second at 181 with a total of 590 pounds and Ashley Mitchell second at 145 with a total lift of 455 pounds.

Aleah Benson was third at 181 with a combined lift of 410 and Anna Creech third at 155 with three lifts of 455 pounds.

The JV girls placed eight in the top two spots to claim the Regional title.

First-place finishes went to Chloe Burns, Lilly Burns, Elana Burns, and Olivia Croftchik.

Lilly Mitchell, Ani Herter, Katelyn Steinbrecher, and Rayne Cook earned second-place finishes for the Dreadnaughts.

IronDread Men's Powerlifting Team. Photo Chris Whittaker.

The varsity boys picked up three first-place finishes.

Jaime Devilla-Marin was first at 114 pounds with three lifts totaling 425 pounds.

Tommy Champagne was first at 220 with a combined lift of 975 pounds.

Corey Baker took home first in the super heavyweight division with a total lift of 1260 pounds.

Corey Baker set a school record for back squat with 430 lbs. Photo Doug Marrin.

Second-place finishes went to Allen Labadie at 132 with a lift total of 670 pounds, Ashton Palm 145 and a total of 500 pounds, Manuel Luallen 165, and a total of 805 pounds, Juan Morales-Leverett 220 and total of 785 pounds, and Brayden Visel 242 and a total of 940 pounds.

The JV boys picked up two first-place finishes.

Noah Fernando was first at 123 with a total of 600 pounds and Noah Pitts 165 with a weight of 820 pounds.

Second-place finishes went to Luke Cook, Kyle Sislo, Charles Thompson, and Trevor Jankovic.

First and second-place finishers in each weight class qualified for the state finals Saturday, February 26 at Lake Orion.

Click on the photo below for a gallery of photos. Photos by Gerzon Herter and Doug Marrin