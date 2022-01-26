Looking toward phase four of Scio Township's Zeeb Road Pathway

Construction of phase four of the Zeeb Road Pathway will take it another step toward connecting to the Border-to-Border path running along Huron River Drive.

However, to get to the actual construction part of this next phase, a contract needed to first be approved by the Scio Township Board.

That’s what the board did at its Jan. 25 meeting.

The township board approved awarding the contract for the Zeeb Road Pathway Phase IV construction to L.J. Construction in the amount of $912,858 with a contingency budget of $50,000 for unforeseen circumstances.

L.J. has done the previous three phases.

The township plans to fund phase four with $750,000 of it coming from state grant funds and the balance from the township’s Parks and Pathways Millage and road fund, which has funding designated for non-motorized use.

In explaining to a resident why the Zeeb Road Pathway is a priority, outgoing township board trustee Jane Vogel said a big part of it is the desire to connect to the B2B pathways system that’s progressing along Huron River. She said the B2B is already at Zeeb and its planners are hoping to soon go further and connect to Delhi Metropark.

Vogel called the pathways a tremendous asset and said eventually having Zeeb connect to the B2B would be a wonderful parks and recreational opportunity for residents.

Another part of the phase four work also included the township board approving a contract with OHM Advisors.

OHM submitted a proposal for professional services for the construction inspection and construction engineering services for the proposed shared use pathway along Zeeb Road from approximately 1,200-feet north of Miller Road to just south of Peters Road.

The OHM contract is not to exceed $150,900.

According to OHM’s project understanding, “The project includes construction of an eight-foot-wide asphalt shared use pathway that extends existing pathway approximately 2,700 feet and adds approximately 208 feet of 10-foot-wide boardwalk. The design complies with the most recent guidelines for pathway construction, including the American Association of State Highway Transportation Official’s (AASHTO) Guide for the Development of Bicycle Facilities, applicable sections of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), requirements of the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC), and requirements of the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office (WCWRC). Various complexities of this section of pathway include approximately 106 feet of retaining wall and various drainage improvements.”

In the next couple of months, the first type of work to be done in phase four will see tree work done.

The challenge ahead for Scio in planning phase five, and it’s one the B2B is working on as well, is the railroad tracks near Zeeb and Huron River Drive.