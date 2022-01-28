Scio Township recall organizers suspend efforts for May election, plan for the Nov. 8 election

The following announcement was issued as a news release on January 28, by the sponsors of the Campaign to Recall Scio Township Supervisor Will Hathaway:

The sponsors of the Campaign to Recall Scio Township Supervisor Hathaway have suspended their efforts to obtain the requisite signatures to qualify for a May 3rd election. The Sponsors, Pat Stein and David Read, both of whom voted for Supervisor Hathaway, regret that the effort fell short but wish to thank the campaign volunteers, donors and Scio residents for their support.

Said Ms. Stein, “We faced impossible odds due to the number of obstacles, including a shortened timeframe, COVID, short days, major holiday weekends, and the weather. Our volunteers worked through three holiday weekends and braved the highest COVID transmission rates since the beginning of the pandemic. We had a great team!”

The number of signatures gathered was short of the required 2,439, but still respectable in light of having just 34 days to work with.

Ms. Stein went on to say “One positive outcome of the campaign was that Trustee Vogel found it necessary to resign from the Township Board”. Ms. Vogel was also a target of the recall until she submitted her resignation effective February 28th, 2022.

Mr. Read stated “In 2020, I was a running mate of Will Hathaway and believed he would serve the Township with integrity, fairness, and skill. I have been so disappointed. In his first year in office, the Supervisor has angered and divided neighborhoods across the Township. He disrespects his colleagues, is recalcitrant to considering other points of view, and has demonstrated a palpable disdain for the public—we the residents that he was elected to serve.”

Ms. Stein and Mr. Read are encouraged by the support the Campaign has received from Township residents and are pleased that the residents are now aware of the issues with this Board, specifically the Supervisor. They expect the campaign to pick up anew in the Spring. Several members of the Campaign have expressed interest and are eager to continue the process. Mr. Read said the initial filing will take place in early May in order to qualify for the November election. Check our website for updates: recallhathaway.org