Dexter Adopts Guiding Principles for Fire Station Development

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

At its January 24, 2022 meeting, the Dexter City Council adopted a set of guidelines to help coalesce the group in its efforts to move the subject of a new fire station forward.

The subject of a new fire station has been batted around in Dexter for years to no avail. Past and present council members agree that improvements to DAFD’s fire fighting capabilities need to be updated, but the groups have fractured over what those improvements should be. As a result, the talks have stagnated and needed fire-fighting improvements delayed. The current council is taking a fresh approach to the problem. They are beginning their discussions from the points they can all agree on and proceed from there.

The Council’s guiding principles are as follows:

We believe that providing a solid foundation for fire and emergency prevention, preparedness, and response is important. We believe the health, safety, and welfare of our community, including our fire fighters is important. We believe that regulations, requirements, and design best practices for fire stations and fire rescue services have changed since the fire station was constructed in the 1950s. We believe that as elected officials of the City of Dexter, our first and primary obligation is to the residents of the City of Dexter and that the needs of the DAFD service area should be prioritized only when required by the DAFD Interlocal Agreement. We believe that we must be good stewards of taxpayer’s funds, endeavor to be fiscally responsible with City funds both now and over the long-term, and make judicious financial decisions. We believe that we must provide our residents with sufficient and accurate information to help them understand the fire station decision-making process. We believe in engaging as much of the public as possible in the decision-making process.

Anticipating a possible millage request, Council Member Michels also requested that the deadlines for placing items on the ballot for the 2022 elections be provided. The deadline to certify ballot language for county and local proposals to the County Clerk for the 2022 Elections are: