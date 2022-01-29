Dexter Community Report, 01-24-22

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Highlights from January 24, 2022, City Council meeting.

Audit Presentation: Auditor Rana Emmons, CPA with PSLZ PLLC, reviewed highlights of the City’s audit for the year ending June 30, 2021. “I do have a very good report for you this evening,” stated Ms. Emmons. “The City did receive the highest rating possible, which is an unmodified opinion. I have nothing bad to report to you. This is the audit opinion you want on your report.”

See article City of Dexter Receives Financial Audit

Community Development Report: Ms. Aniol reported to the Council that Oxford Properties is selling Dexter Crossings Plaza. More information will be made available once it is known. New updates in her written report included:

Mill Creek Brewery's preliminary site plans will soon be reviewed by the pre-application committee.

preliminary site plans will soon be reviewed by the pre-application committee. Hilltop View Apts will soon have its application for final zoning compliance submitted.

will soon have its application for final zoning compliance submitted. Outdoor service barriers for outdoor dining are being reworked in the ordinance requirements to improve their ascetic appeal.

Police Report: During December, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office received 287 calls for police service, up from 71 last year for a 304% increase. Total calls for 2021 are 2,297, up from 2,075 in 2020 for an 11% increase.

See article Dexter Police Report, December 2021

City Manager Report: Mr. Breyer reported that interviews to fill the associate planner position are underway. His written report included the following:

2021 Water Quality Report: DPW has completed a draft report which will be mailed to residents and posted on the City’s website.

DPW has completed a draft report which will be mailed to residents and posted on the City’s website. The Utility Operator position for DPW has been filled by Cortney Quist. Her first day was January 10, 2022.

position for DPW has been filled by Cortney Quist. Her first day was January 10, 2022. Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival planning has begun for August 2022. Plans are being made for an in-person event. Farmers Market Manager Samantha Rofloc is organizing the festival.

planning has begun for August 2022. Plans are being made for an in-person event. Farmers Market Manager Samantha Rofloc is organizing the festival. Easter Eggstravaganza plans have begun with organizers using the same format as last year. Kids would solve riddles to create a phrase that, once completed, would win them a prize.

City-Wide Survey: The Council is developing a city-wide survey to gauge residents’ opinions on such topics as quality of life, services, budget, local government, capital improvements, and such.

Consent Agenda: The Council approved the following:

Payment of bills and payroll for $340,846.46.

The appointments of Andrew Thomas and Rita Homes to the Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee.

New Business:

Fire Station Guiding Principles: The Council approved a set of guiding principles to help it move forward in a unified and organized manner regarding improvements in fire station capabilities.

See article Dexter Adopts Guiding Principles for Fire Station Development

Second St. Construction: The Council approved a Concord Excavating and Grading bid for $686,326.69 for water main and sidewalk replacement on Second St.

The Council approved a Concord Excavating and Grading bid for $686,326.69 for water main and sidewalk replacement on Second St. Emergency Response Cost Recovery: The Council discussed a potential ordinance allowing DAFD to recover some of the costs associated with responding to an incident, such as HAZMAT, structure fires, false alarms, or burning without a permit. Chief Smith reported that the vast majority of communities in the country have such an ordinance, about 90 percent. Insurance companies generally have a provision in their policies for such charges. He also explained such ordinances were implemented in Washtenaw County in the 1990s, but Dexter, Dexter Twp, and Webster Twp did not. It would take the agreement of all three municipalities to agree to such an ordinance for the DAFD to adopt the practice. No decisions were made. The topic was discussion only.

The Council discussed a potential ordinance allowing DAFD to recover some of the costs associated with responding to an incident, such as HAZMAT, structure fires, false alarms, or burning without a permit. Chief Smith reported that the vast majority of communities in the country have such an ordinance, about 90 percent. Insurance companies generally have a provision in their policies for such charges. He also explained such ordinances were implemented in Washtenaw County in the 1990s, but Dexter, Dexter Twp, and Webster Twp did not. It would take the agreement of all three municipalities to agree to such an ordinance for the DAFD to adopt the practice. No decisions were made. The topic was discussion only. Mill Creek Park North: The Council approved having two members participate in the Mill Creek Park North design planning.

Public Participation: Nobody participated in either of the two opportunities for the public to speak.

The entire meeting packet in detail is posted on the City’s website.