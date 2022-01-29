Scio Township recall fails to get on the May 2022 ballot

The following is a statement from Scio Township Supervisor Will Hathaway issued on January 29:

I was pleased to learn that the campaign to recall me as Supervisor of Scio Township failed to file petition signatures by today's deadline for the May 2022 election. This will save Scio Township from the expense of a special election. It will allow me to focus on the substantive work of Scio Township rather than the distraction of a spring campaign.

I realize that the recall campaign can continue to gather signatures with a goal of getting on the November 2022 ballot. My hope is that the recall organizers will realize that Scio voters don't support them and that they will drop their misguided effort to overturn the 2020 election.

In the meantime, I would like to thank the people of Scio Township for their support. I will continue to work on behalf of all Scio Township residents. For more information about what we've accomplished so far and the work ahead, please visit https://willhathaway.com/