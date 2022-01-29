Dexter Girls' Move to 7-0 in the SEC Red

A huge first half helped propel the Dexter girls to a 36-4 halftime lead and the Dreadnaughts cruised to a 66-24 win over Ann Arbor Skyline Friday night.

The win improved the Dreadnaughts to 7-0 in the SEC Red.

Dexter took control early with a quick 15-2 lead in the first and it continued in the second.

The Dreadnaughts blew the game wide open by outscoring the Eagles 21-2 in the second for a 36-4 lead at the break.

The bench got plenty of work in the second half, but the Dreadnaughts continued to pull away by outscoring Skyline 14-11 in the third and cruised to the running clock win in the fourth.

Sydney Pnacek had a big night for Dexter with four triples and a team-high 22 points.

Maddi Valentine had a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. Brianna Rodriguez had a big night with eight points, eight assists, and six rebounds, while Alena Blumberg and Chloe Perry scored six each. Berta Sanjuan chipped in with five points, Maggie Lewis four, and Heidi Fuchs two.

The Dreadnaughts return to action Tuesday when they host Ann Arbor Pioneer.