Short-handed Dreads Have Rough Week

Injuries and illness are hampering the Dexter boys’ basketball team and the short-handed Dreadnaughts are struggling after dropping three games last week and six out of its last seven.

“When you look down our bench you see 2 kids in a walking boot, one with a broken nose and another with stitches down his lip and chin. We’re a little banged up, but that’s what’s great about these young guys…they keep battling,” Coach Jason Rushton said.

The Dreadnaughts took on Division 2 state-ranked Romulus Summit Academy Saturday and while the Dreadnaughts small team played hard, they ran out of gas in the end and fell to the Dragons 52-38.

Dexter was down three starters and dressed just eight players for the game, but they came out and went toe-to-toe early with Summit Academy.

Triples by Cal Bavineau and Cole Arnedt put the Dreadnaughts up early, but the Dragons rallied to take a 13-12 lead after one.

Summit would push the lead to six in the second, but a triple and jumper by Ty Rychener cut the lead to 23-22 at the half.

Rychener would hit two more triples in the third, but Summit came to life and outscored the Dreadnaughts 15-9 to take a 38-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Dexter ran out of gas in the fourth scoring just seven points and the Dragons would pull away for the win.

“We showed some fight today against a very good Summit Academy team. We were definitely outsized, but I thought we handled that well and battled for 3 1/2 quarters,” Rushton said. “We’ve learned a lot about ourselves this week and we’re looking forward to taking the next step in our growth as a team.”

Bavineau and Rychener scored 15 points each to lead Dexter. Arnedt finished with six points and Joey Tessmer two.

Dexter took on a strong Ann Arbor Skyline team in s SEC Red match-up Friday night and Skyline ran away with a 72-43 win over the Dreadnaughts.

Skyline jumped out to a 19-8 lead after one and the Dreads were never able to rally from the early deficit.

Dexter held tough in the second, but still trailed 32-19 at the break and Skyline put the game away with a 20-9 run in the third quarter.

Bavineau led Dexter with 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Arnedt and Rychener finished with eight points each and Tessmer stepped up for the short-handed Dreads with six points.

Dexter held tough against Saline earlier in the week, but the Hornets pulled away for a 56-45 win.

Saline took a 12-6 lead after one, but Dexter battled in the second to cut the Hornets lead to 21-18 at the half.

The teams played evenly in the third with Saline holding on to a 33-29 lead after three and the Hornets would hit 12 of 16 free throws in the final quarter to seal the win.

Brennan Parachek led the Dreads with 16 points and Bavineau added 12. Rychener chipped in with nine points, Evan Haroldson five, and Dom Sortor three.

Photos by Mike Williamson



