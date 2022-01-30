Dexter Blanks Bay Area at MHSPHS

Cover- STN File Photo

Christian Rapp’s big night helped sparked the Dexter hockey team to an 8-0 shutout of the Bay Area team from Bay City.

Rapp collected four goals on the night to lead the Dreadnaughts offense that peppered the Bay Area net with 38 shots.

Freshman goaltender Cade Stock earned his first career shutout in net for the Dreadnaughts.

Rapp got things going for Dexter with 8:54 left I the first period with an unassisted goal.

Jaden Boomhauer found the net 42 seconds later to make it 2-0 Dreads and Luc Chesney would find the net for goal number three for the Dreadnaughts to make it 3-0 after one.

Rapp scored his second goal of the game in the second to make it 4-0 Dreads after two.

The Dreads would put the game away with four goals in the third period.

Rapp earned his hat trick by finding the net for the third time early in the third.

Dylan Hutchison would score twice for Dexter to make it 7-0 and Rapp scored for the fourth time of the night in the final minute to finish the 8-0 mercy.

Noah Enyedy collected four assists for Dexter. Jonathan Rosevelt added two assists, while Chesney, Nathan Tessmer, and Jacob Hofe had one each.