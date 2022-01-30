Dexter Competitive Cheer Claims Melvindale Title

Photo by Dexter Cheer Team

The Dexter competitive cheer team continued its impressive season Saturday by winning the Melvindale Invitational.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a team score of 698.02 to beat out Melvindale with 690.24.

It was the third win of the season for the Dreadnaughts after claiming the title at Ypsilanti Lincoln last weekend and winning the first SEC White jamboree.

Dexter opened in third after round one with a score of 212.30.

They bounced back and took over the top spot in the second to tie for the top score of the round at 192.52 and held an eight-point lead going into the final round.

The Dreadnaughts clinched the meet by scoring the second-highest score of round three of 293.20 to beat out Melvindale by nearly eight points for the title.

The Dexter middle school team also brought home a trophy with a third-place finish at Melvindale with a school-record team score of 431.86.