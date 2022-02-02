Book Review of “Swamp Gas My Ass” about the 1966 Dexter UFOs

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Dexter made national news 56 years ago with reports of strange lights in the sky and flying saucers. The government discredited scores of eyewitnesses with its famous dismissal of the incident as “marsh gas.”

Author Ray Szymanski, a retired Air Force Senior Engineer and Detroit native, has analyzed records he believes prove aliens flew a UFO across southern Michigan that night in March 1966. He thoroughly covers the incident in his book, Swamp Gas My Ass.

Szymanski’s book goes much deeper than recounting the details of March 20, 1966, in Dexter Township. At its heart, Swamp Gas My Ass is the extraordinary true story of the two highly-decorated U.S. Air Force fighter-interceptor pilots sent up to intercept the 1966 Michigan “marsh gas” UFO in supersonic F-106 jets. The account is told here for the very first time.

Author Ray Szymanski. Courtesy Ray Szymanski.

The book also tells the story of the two pilots, Lt. Colonel Robert L. Nicholson and Colonel Gary K. Carroll, in their other exploits, including pursuing Russian-built North Korean MiG-21’s over the Sea of Japan after the MiGs had shot down a U.S. Navy EC-121. Nicholson passed away in 2003.

Much of Szymanski’s book is an interview with Colonel Carroll about his flight to intercept the unidentified flying object in southeast Michigan in 1966. Reading Carroll’s descriptions of the incident put me in the cockpit with him, expanding and clarifying my understanding of the world-famous UFO incident.

Swamp Gas My Ass opens with the enticing statement: “On 5 April 1966, Dr. Harold Brown, Secretary of the Air Force, testified to Congress that the March 1966 Michigan UFO’s were the result of ‘marsh gas produced by rotting vegetation.’ Fifty-five years later, Colonel Gary Kent Carroll, a highly decorated USAF Fighter-Interceptor Pilot, steps forward to disclose the truth.”

An excerpt:

Ray: Many skeptics and debunkers will offer absurd explanations for witness sightings, regardless of how reputable the sighting, or how many witnesses are present. I’ve heard explanations such as ‘twinkling stars,’ ‘a dancing Venus,’ and ‘red corpuscles going across the retina of the eye.’ And let’s not forget the legendary ‘swamp gas’ and ‘ice crystals.’

So, if somebody reads your story, and they offer you one or more of these explanations, knowing what you know about the object that you were pursuing, how would you respond to these people who perhaps never talked to you and have no experience whatsoever viewing or chasing one of these objects? What would you say to these people who offer these types of explanations?

Gary: I was there and they weren’t. Who are you going to believe? Take your pick.

I’ve got 1,500 to 2,000 hours of flying time by that point in my career, so I’m used to identifying things flying in the sky.

Ann Arbor News April 20, 1966. Courtesy Ann Arbor District Library

In our phone call, Szymanski established Carroll’s credibility. “Colonel Gary K Carroll had the highest security clearances. He was head of Air Forces Iceland and in charge of foreign military sales at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He held very high positions in the Air Force and had access to very classified information.”

Even with all that Colonel Carroll divulges in the book, Szymanski says, “There were times when I would press him for more information, and Colonel Carroll would caution me back.”

Szymanski’s interest in UOs was first piqued in 1973 while working as an intern at Wright- Patterson Air Force Base. One day Ray and his mentor walked through a large, unused hangar about 250’ long on their way to lunch. “It’s dirty, dark, and musty. Thick, heavy purplish curtains blocked the windows. These curtains are massive because this hangar had to be 40 feet tall. As we are about to enter the hangar, the mentor turns to me and asks, ‘Have you heard about our aliens?’”

His mentor explained there was a UFO crash out west. The Air Force brought the machines and occupants to Wright-Patterson for examination. All of it was stored in the tunnels underneath the base.

“Well, in the back of my mind I thought this was kind of a hazing, pull one over on the new kid,” recounts Szymanski. “But, what I discovered later was that everybody was aware that the Air Force’s UFO investigation, Project Blue Book, had been operating on the base from 1952 to 1969. There was a very strong connection between UFO crashes, aliens, and the government UFO investigation was literally on this base. That stayed with me.”

The hook was set. Szymanski was interested in the UFO phenomenon, but life kept his interest at arm’s length. Once the kids got out on their own, and he neared retirement, he could devote more time and energy to combing through information and reports and uncovering first person witnesses like Colonel Carroll. His efforts have produced several books, the Alien Shades of Greys trilogy, of which Swamp Gas My Ass is the third installment.

I never believed in UFO’s and all that stuff. Then I saw one. After that, everything for me changed. How could it not? – Colonel Gary K. Carroll, from the book.

You can find Swamp Gas My Ass and Szymanski’s other books on Amazon or in Fenton at Fenton’s Open Book for an autographed copy.

Image courtesy of Ray Szymanski