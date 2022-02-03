Pure Photography captures a sensual yet tasteful view

Pure Photography in Dexter has added a new style to its portfolio and its one that is a bit more intimate and personal.

It’s called Boudoir Photography and it’s a style that Pure Photography owner Laura Klein Retter says might cause some hesitancy at first, but in the end it’s a photo session that can be a lot of fun and very memorable.

The Sun Times News reached out to Retter to learn more about this unique offering for the Dexter area.

Retter said when she started Pure Photography 10 years ago she mainly photographed senior and family portraits.

“These types of sessions were perfect as I learned my business and my camera!” she said. “As time went on, things at Pure Photography were going well. People were starting to recognize the name and I had a decent amount of repeat families that would come back year after year! It can be easy to fall into a pattern and settle in when things are comfortable, but no, not me.”

She said, “Comfort makes me uncomfortable and I wanted to challenge myself.”

For years she said she had many women casually mention to her about boudoir photography.

“It’s quickly followed by a chuckle and when I say ‘SURE, let’s do it’, the idea is giggled away with an under the breath mumble of why they shouldn't do it, then it is ALWAYS followed by…but it would be fun.”

Retter’s response was “I know right! It would be fun!”

“And it would spice things up! And it would challenge me and my skills,” she said. “So I decided to plan my first Boudoir Event.”

She said this would be a portfolio building event where she would plan an entire day of sessions in hopes that one or two of her clients would let her use just one picture of them, even if it was a foot, in her portfolio.

“The next task was finding clients that would trust me enough for something so intimate!” she said.

In building that clientele, Retter looked to a familiar place.

She’s lived in Dexter her entire life and was working part time at a bar, so she said she had lots of “ladies to support me while I built my portfolio!”

“As most of my first clients were acquaintances from my workplace, we were friends but not ‘really friends’...if you know what I mean. This made me nervous!” she said. “I mean - being in a room with a half naked person you are merely ‘friends’ with - and now I have to make her feel comfortable and capture images of her in a very intimate moment that will make her feel great about herself and make her want to tell people about me!?!? Well, I have to say that…. These are the best sessions! I never had another thought or worry after my first session, because once we start looking at lingerie, shoes and have my clients favorite beverage, it’s all fun from there! I feel like during each boudoir session I have made an instant best friend, it’s great!”

In introducing the Boudoir photography option on her blog, Retter says, “My goal is to capture your unique beauty in a sensual, but tasteful style. I love working with natural light and strive to capture natural & candid expressions during my sessions. So let's have your favorite beverage, laugh and be instant best friends during your photo shoot.”

If someone were to ask to do a boudoir session, Retter said we could all think of a million reasons not to.

“But I am here to say that if you have ever had the thought to do a boudoir session, please, treat yourself!” she said. “Get a new outfit, and have a salon day! Invest in a good photographer, even if it isn't me! Get an album, because digitals are not the way to cherish these images. Take the time to plan the session and get to know your photographer. Don't be bashful because you are a piece of art! And most importantly, your future self will thank you for doing the shoot.”

If you are interested, contact Retter through email at laura@purephotographydexter.com or call 734-368-3598.

All of her boudoir clients get a 10 page Welcome Guide that has tips and tricks for making sure them and Retter get the best images possible.

“I like to think it helps them get excited about their session and also I hope that it gives them a little confidence boost!” said Retter. “This is a service I like to think that sets me a little higher above the everyday photographer that "shoots photos''. It also gets your client thinking and planning their session so they are more excited rather than nervous.”

For more information, Pure Photography can be found on Facebook and at www.purephotographydexter.com.

photo courtesy of Pure Photography