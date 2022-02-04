Dexter middle school students perform with the All-State band

The love of music along with hard work helped two Mill Creek Middle School students make it to All-State.

Late last month, seventh-grader Catherine Maust and eighth-grader Carson Zaski were both selected out of thousands of students to perform with the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association All-State Middle School Band.

The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to them and Mill Creek band director Andrew Damman about the good news.

“When I heard that I had been selected for the All-State band I almost fell out of my chair,” Catherine told STN. “I had been fretting and dreading the results after my audition and I had gotten it in my mind that I wasn't going to make it--It totally shocked me to hear the news. I thought it was especially exciting to be one of only two female trombonists.”

Of the performance, Carson, who plays the tuba, said, “I thought the experience was great!”

The event was the Michigan School Band and Orchestra All-State Middle School Honors Band. Students participated in a blind audition process back in late October.

“There are many students who audition to get a spot in the honors band, so to be able to make the group is quite significant,” said Damman. “I am extremely proud of both of these students. Not only have they displayed hard work to make this ensemble, but they are fantastic students! I am fortunate to have them in my class each day!”

STN asked what they like most about music and performing.

Carson said he enjoys performing with all of the other talented students.

For Catherine, “My favorite thing about music is just what it can do. Music can take the shape or form of anything it wants. It can be exciting, it can be slow, it can be sad, or positive. There is a world of possibilities that music can unlock. My favorite thing about performing is just being in the moment. Just feeling the music and being so focused it's all you can think of.”