Dreads Drop Pair of Heartbreakers

Cover- STN File Photo

The Dexter boys' basketball team continues to battle but saw its losing streak reach six after a pair of heartbreaking losses last week.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by falling on a last-second shot in overtime 61-60 to Ann Arbor Pioneer Tuesday night.

The game went back and forth all night with Pioneer taking a 16-15 lead after one.

Dexter fought back in the second and tied the game at 26 at the half.

Pioneer looked to take control in the third by taking a 42-39 lead after three, but the Dreadnaughts battled back to tie the game at 55 in the fourth to send it to overtime.

In overtime, Pioneer took the early lead, but Cal Bavineau hit a jump shot with eight seconds left to give Dexter a 60-59 lead.

Pioneer called timeout and tried to drive baseline, the pass came back out and Pioneer’s last-second shot banked in off the glass to give Pioneer the 61-60 win.

“It was a game of runs and came down to a tough shot that didn’t go our way, that’s the way it goes sometimes,” Coach Jason Rushton said. “I was happy with the way we battled back in the 4th to force overtime.”

Bavineau led Dexter with 17 points and seven assists, including the game-tying lay-up as time expired to send the game to overtime.

Ty Rychener added 14 points, five assists, and four rebounds and Evan Haroldson scored 12 and grabbed six rebounds in his first game back from injury. Brennan Parachek returned to the line-up with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Cole Arnedt added seven points.

Dexter then dropped a tough 59-56 decision to Monroe Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts started slow, scoring just three points in the opening quarter.

They battled back to cut the lead to three 23-20 at the break, but the Trojans would push the lead to 43-36 after three.

Dexter trailed 45-41 but went on a 7-0 run to take a 48-45 lead with 5:25 left.

Monroe bounced back with a 9-4 run to take a 54-52 lead with 2:28 left.

Bavineau tied things up at 54, but the Trojans retook the lead with 1:20 left. After a Dexter miss, Monroe would seal the win with a pair of free throws to make it 58-54 with 34.2 left. Another Dexter miss and foul sent the Trojans to the line again and they made one of two to push the lead to 59-54 with 8 seconds left.

Haroldson led Dexter with 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Parachek had another double-double of 17 points and 11 boards, while Bavineau had nine points and six assists. Joey Tessmer was a spark off the bench with eight points, while Arnedt and Rychener scored two each.