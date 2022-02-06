Dexter Wrestlers Finish Third in SEC Red

Cover- STN File Photo

The Dexter wrestling team finished third in the final SEC Red standings after an eighth-place finish at the SEC Finals at Jackson Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 68 points to finish 8th

overall with Red rivals Bedford and Saline taking first and second.

The eighth-place finish moved the Dreads up a spot into third in the final overall league standings.

Five of eight Dexter wrestlers placed at the finals Saturday.

Third-place finishes went to Tucker Godfrey (21-8) with a 2-1 record at 112, Matthew Joyce (22-9) with a 3-1 record at 135, Noah Drummond (19-9) with a 3-1 record at 145, and Brendan Valerio (18-6) with a 3-1 record at 171.

Drummond bounced back after losing his first match to the wrestler from Monroe to win his next two and then defeat the same Monroe wrestler 2-1 in the consolation finals to finish third.

Valerio followed the same path as Drummond. He lost his first match to the Bedford wrestler, then won his next two and took down the same Bedford wrestler 2-1 in the consolation finals.

Sean White finished fourth at 189 with a 2-2 record on the day.

Dexter will take part in the Brighton district this week and the Division 1 individual district at Jackson Saturday.