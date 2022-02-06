Cole Warren Sets New Dexter Diving Record

Photo provided by Paul Curtis

Dexter’s Cole Warren set a new Wylie Pool record last week as the Dreadnaughts fell to Saline 111-74.

Warren smashed the Wylie Pool six-dive record with a total score of 325.55. The previous pool record of 309.20 was set in 2010. He also improved on his own Dexter dive record which he set last year.

He was one of three first-place finishers for the Dreadnaughts.

Along with Warren, Adam Hauser finished first in the 200 IM and the 200 free relay team of Matthew Resende, Tristan Lorincz, Dylan O’Connor, and Jack Haidl finished first.

Hauser earned second-place finishes in the 500 free and was part of the second-place finishings 200 medley relay of Lucas Greatorex, Stuart Bovich, and Resende.

Resende was second in the 50 free and 100 fly for Dexter.

Matthew Adanin picked up three wins to lead the Hornets. He won the 100 back and 100 fly races and was part of the winning 200 medley relay with Joshua Brunty, Diego Valdes, and Blake Coy.

Evan Steele won the 200 free, Brunty 100 free, and Deniz Ozil in the 50 free and 500 free races. Ozil also teamed with Andrew Steele, Evan Steele, and Coy in the 200 medley.