A Dexter High School student's art will be on display in New York City

Reagan Cattell, a junior at Dexter High School, recently received a big honor in the high school art world in Michigan.

She was the sole winner selected for the entire state for the Michigan Youth Art Month Flag/Banner Contest.

Her DHS Art teacher, Krickett Chamberlain, described the contest this way.

“Michigan Art Education Association Members (Art Educations who are members of MAEA) all over the state of Michigan could enter student work, grades K-12, following the theme ‘Art Connects Us.’ I had my Advanced Drawing and Painting students submit entries (about 10 entries from DHS) and Reagan was chosen the overall Michigan winner by the MAEA Board Vote on January 8th.”

Of the outcome, Chamberlain said she, “was shocked, but also very happy for Reagan, she is a hard working and exceptionally talented Artist that I have had the privilege of having for the past two years. I know how much her creativity and Art means to her so I was really excited to get the announcement and be able to pass the information along to her.”

Reagan had a similar feeling.

“I was honestly quite shocked when I found out I won because it was totally unexpected,” she said.

Chamberlain said Cattell’s design was printed into a 3 feet by 5 feet banner. It will be on display at the National Art Education Association Conference in New York City in March, representing the great state of Michigan, along with the other winners from around the country.

With this honor, Cattell is also receiving $250 worth of Art Supplies from Sargent Art, and the Art Program at DHS will receive $500 worth of Art Supplies from Sargent. DHS will also receive a participation gift for every student whose work was entered.

The MAEA also selected some honorable mentions and out of that list DHS had some winners: junior Holly Romine, junior Kaylen Moneypenny and senior Madison Valentine.

Reagan said her design for Youth Art Month was inspired by Detroit’s skyline and street art.

“Over the summer, I took a youth art class at the Neutral Zone on graffiti, and that’s where I picked up this art form,” she said.

She entered the design “just for fun only to find out weeks later that I had won Krickett an assortment of classroom art supplies retailed at $500 and myself $250 worth of Sargent Art supplies.”

“I’m grateful for this experience and being able to work with Krickett this year, it has been a blast!” said Reagan.

Her love for art goes back to her childhood and it’s played a big part in her life.

“I love the feeling of being able to put my thoughts into a physical form whether that’s through painting, writing, cooking, or music,” Reagan said. “Art has played an important role in my life ever since I was a kid; I even had the experience of selling at the Kids’ Ann Arbor Street Art Fair two years in a row.”

Congratulations Reagan!