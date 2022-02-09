Dexter Girls' on Verge of SEC Red Title

Cover- STN File Photo

The Dexter girls' basketball team moved within one game of clinching at least a share of the SEC Red title after knocking off second-place Bedford 47-36 Tuesday night.

The win lifted the Dreadnaughts to a perfect 10-0 record in the SEC Red and gives Dexter a three-game lead over Bedford and Saline which are both 7-3 with four games remaining in the conference. Dexter can clinch a share of the title with a win at Ann Arbor Huron Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts started slowly on offense Tuesday night as the Mules took an 8-4 lead after one quarter.

As it has been for most of the season, the swarming Dexter defense locked down on Bedford in the second and the offense got clicking and the Dreadnaughts went on a 15-2 run to take a 19-10 lead at the half.

Bedford tried to fight back in the third by outscoring the Dreadnaughts 11-9 and cutting the lead to 28-21, but Dexter would seal the win at the free-throw line in the fourth and held off the Mules for the big conference win.

Dexter was 11-15 from the free-throw line for the game with Brianna Rodriguez going 7-9 from the line.

Rodriguez led the Dreadnaughts with 17 points on the night.

Chloe Perry added 11 points and Maddi Valentine hit three triples for nine points. Sydney Pnacek chipped in with five points, Alena Blumberg three, and Maggie Lewis two.

Dexter improved to 13-2 overall on the season.