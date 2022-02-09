Scio Township Fire is buying new vehicle to address emergency needs

With emergency response in mind, the Scio Township Fire Department is moving forward on buying a new vehicle to help when needed with ambulance calls and other needs.

At their Feb. 8 meeting, the Scio Township Board approved the purchase of a 2022 Life Line Ambulance.

The board’s resolution says, “for use as a non-transporting rescue vehicle from R&R Fire Truck Repair, Inc., the sole source provider for Life Line Ambulance in Michigan, for a cost of $218,472, and authorize additional costs to upfit not to exceed a total of$260,000, following the townships purchasing policy, to be paid for through Township American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal funds.”

Before a decision was made, Scio Fire Chief Andrew Houde talked with the board about the needs.

In his report, Houde said “recent staffing issues with our ambulance provider (Huron Valley Ambulance-HVA) have caused local Fire Chiefs to begin to make changes in apparatus to accommodate ‘emergency’ conditions when the EMS provider may have extended delays or be unavailable for various reasons.”

He said, “There are several that are contemplating or purchasing ambulances to operate as rescues, at the non-transport level of licensure, providing communities a safety net for when availability issues with the transport ambulances occur.”

The Chelsea Area Fire Authority recently made the decision to purchase a similar vehicle for emergency needs.

Houde said HVA, like many, are having staffing shortages and they are doing the best they can to keep up.

He said this would help be a stop gap until HVA gets their staffing levels in a better place.

In his report, Houde said, “Scio Township has experienced some of the same delays and we also began investigating the option to purchase an ambulance to operate as a rescue. There are advantages and disadvantages to doing this. If Scio were to purchase an ambulance as a rescue vehicle, the most significant advantage we would have is the ability to effectively get a critical patient to a hospital when our ambulance provider is delayed or unavailable. Our current medical authority protocols allow for us to get a patient to the hospital by any means necessary if the ambulance provider is delayed by 10 minutes or more.”

Other advantages, Houde said include the ability to have a "conditioned space for both firefighters and citizens on an emergency scene to take shelter from either the heat or cold, ability to carry additional equipment such as our back-up extrication tool for car accidents (which is on our reserve engine), providing redundancy should we have an equipment failure on a scene, have a climate-controlled space to manage large scale incidents when they occur in Scio, and place to rehab on long incident scenes."

Here's an example of what the new vehicle will look like. photo courtesy of Scio Township

He said he believes this is a win for the community because it will allow them to be better served, and if things soon get better with ambulance staffing then the department still has a very helpful and useful vehicle for the next 10 years or so.

Although the purchase had the full support of the board, there were some issues.

Board trustee Jane Vogel said she was concerned about using ARPA funds before the township has a prioritized and strategic plan in place that included community input on how the federal COVID stimulus funding should be used.

She said she leaned toward not using as much from ARPA until they’ve had a conversation with the community around what are the priorities in the township for these additional funds.

One area she noted that is a near-term priority is paying for needed water system infrastruture.

However, she said she did understand the concerns expressed and why the vehicle is needed.

She said the township needed to soon sit down and discuss the use of the special funding. This was agreed on by the rest of the board.

Board trustee Kathy Knol asked Houde what he thought would be the timeline of the HVA staffing issues. He said no one knows, but it does appear for the foreseeable future.

Knol said she agrees about the need to prioritize the ARPA funds, but added that the emergency vehicle purchase is a reasonable expenditure at this time and there is a need.

Township clerk Jessica Flintoft said the use of ARPA funds became possible after new guidance was issued by the government. She agreed and said ambulance staffing issues are real and do need to be addressed.

According to the township, this will be the township's first appropriation of these ARPA funds. Scio is anticipating $1.8 million total and has already received over $937,000.

Houde said the fire department will most likely need in house training to learn to better employ the new vehicle.