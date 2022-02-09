Fun Fact About Local Band “BoVine”

BoVine is a honky-tonkin’ good time! They donated their performance for a fundraising event at the Chelsea American Legion post 31, on Cavanaugh Lake. We were all having ourselves a boot-scootin’ bash when a pack of Wolverines made their appearance. Lead Singer, Mark Neff, took this moment to introduce his son, Hunter, who then took a guitar and sang a few songs for us. After some investigation, it was discovered that these young lads were UofM football players. Hunter, who plays tight end and wears jersey #80, did not disappoint. If you like honky tonk and spectacular fiddlin' (Wes Fritzemeier), make sure to find BoVine on facebook and catch their next performances! Thank you BoVine for supporting our Veterans at the 47th Winter Carnival.