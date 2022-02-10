PHOTO GALLERY: Dexter Cheer Wins Second Straight SEC White Jamboree

The Dexter competitive cheer team moved one step closer to its second straight SEC White title after winning the second White jamboree of the season in Chelsea Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a three round team score of 681.96 and easily outdistanced second-place Tecumseh with 655.44.

Dexter hosts the third jamboree of the season next Thursday.

The Mill Creek Middle School team finished 2nd with a two-round score of 393.54. Chelsea won the meet with 412.60.

Photos by Mike Williamson



