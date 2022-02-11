Edge All Stars Dance Team Wins Big in National Competition

Above Photo Credit: The Parents of Edge All-Star Dance Team. Front line left to right: Lauren Fortini, Dana Kulas, Second line: Kayla Wiseman, Isabel Rivera, Ally Ohtonen, Emma Denoyer

Back line: Caitlyn Ash, Ainslie Ramsburgh, Addie Godfrey, Allison Arrieta, Ella Nelson, Ella Jensen

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The Edge All Stars dance team from Dancer’s Edge studio made their first trip to Florida to compete in the UDA (Universal Dance Association) National Dance competition in Orlando, Florida. The girls placed 3rd

in the nation for their division in Hip Hop and 4th for Pom.

An invitation to the elite national competition isn’t easy to come by, explains Rachel Constantino, one of the coaches for the Edge All Stars. “The girls qualified while performing at a Universal Dance Association camp. Their score qualified them for an invitation to the national competition. This is the All Stars’ first time at this level.”

Photo credit: Universal Dance Association

The team has put in a lot of discipline and hard work over the past two difficult years, and the coaches realized the dancers had the right stuff to compete at a high level.

“We started the team in March 2020,” says Constantino. “We’re in our second season and decided this was a great opportunity for them. So, we signed up for the Universal Dance Association camp, and they qualified.”

Dancer’s Edge in Dexter offers different formats for its students. Dancers can participate in recreational classes according to their age and skill level. The other option is competition dance which they have to audition for, usually in late summer.

Photo credit: Universal Dance Association Front lint left to right: Ainslie Ramsburgh, Ella Nelson Second line: Lauren Fortini Third line: Addie Godfrey, Kayla Wiseman Fourth line: Caitlyn Ash Fifth line: Isabel Rivera, Dana Kulas Sixth line: Allison Arrieta, Ella Jensen, Emma Denoyer, Ally Ohtonen

“But this All Star Team is a little bit different,” explains Constantino. “They compete at dance team events as well as competitive events. Dexter High School has an amazing dance team program, but some of these kiddos go to other schools that may not have the same dance team opportunities. We combined dancers from Dexter, Saline, Ann Arbor, and Chelsea to make up Edge All Stars as a way to give them some more opportunities.”

The dancers range in age from 13 to 15. And as the team’s name implies, they compete at an elite level. After qualifying, the Edge All Stars received an invitation to compete in the UDA National Dance competition at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.

Photo Credit: The Parents of Edge All-Star Front line left to right: Allison Arrieta, Ella Nelson, Ally Ohtonen, Caitlyn Ash, Ainslie Ramsburgh Back line: Dana Kulas, Isabel Rivera, Addie Godfrey, Lauren Fortini, Emma Denoyer, Ella Jensen, Kayla Wiseman, Coach John Bernos

Of course, the team was excited because it was Disney World and warm. The dancers’ enthusiasm carried into their performances on Wednesday and Thursday. They performed spectacularly. But when Friday came and the semifinals, reality set in.

“Usually, Friday afternoon after the semis can get a little stressful,” says Constantino. “There was definitely some tension. The kiddos were kind of stressed, but they worked really, really hard and raised their overall score with Saturday’s finals performance. They were all just super ecstatic with what they had accomplished.”

Photo Credit: The Parents of Edge All-Star

And so the dancers brought home two trophies, something they will never forget. It was a team effort that went beyond the dance floor with the support of proud parents and coaches.

“I want to especially thank Valerie Potsos, owner of Dancer’s Edge, for making this team happen and all of her support for the team,” adds Constantino.

Congratulations dancers! Thank you for representing our community at a national level.