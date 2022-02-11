Dexter schools respond to the Washtenaw County COVID announcement

The Washtenaw County Health Department announced it will “lift its remaining COVID-19 health orders in K-12 educational settings effective Feb 28. This includes two orders, one requiring masks, and another for isolation and quarantine.”

This announcement led to Dexter Community Schools issuing its own statement on the coming changes.

Here is the letter dated Feb.11, from DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis:

“Dear DCS Families,

Dexter Community Schools is currently following the Washtenaw County Health Department (WCHD) Mask Mandate. However, at 8 a.m. this morning, we were made aware that the WCHD planned to share a press release sometime today announcing the rescinding of the mandatory mask order effective on February 28th. That press release was sent around 12:30 p.m. today.

We understand the health department is making these changes based on local factors such as the significant decline in cases and a combination of high vaccination rates.

Prior to the WCHD mandate, back in August, 2021 when the school year started, Dexter Community Schools had developed a Covid-19 Return to Learn Plan that involved wearing masks in high and substantial transmission phases along with consideration after vaccinations became available for our younger students.

Please know the timing of this announcement was not anticipated today so we are working as quickly as we can to review the appropriate next steps. However, with this sudden change from the WCHD planning to drop their mask mandate, District administration and the Board of Education need time to review this action. We will announce the next steps and plan an open dialogue with our community next week once we have a chance to review the changes. Since the WCHD order is still in place until February 28th, as mentioned in the section above, we will continue to require masks in school until further notice.

Please note that masks will continue to be required on buses, per federal order regarding public transportation. Dexter Community Schools do not have any legal authority to consider changing the mask requirement on buses.

Over the past year, we’ve held multiple vaccination clinics for staff and students. As of October, we had over 75% of our students who were vaccinated and over 92% of our staff. We’ve had 558 students who tested positive for Covid-19 this school year (that we know of) plus another 95 last year. We’ve had 94 staff members who tested positive for Covid-19 this school year (that we know of) plus 20 last year. This represents close to 95% of our students and staff with some level of immunity. Schools and health care settings are the only places in our society where our students and staff visit that require universal masking. The health department’s announcement of lifting the mandatory mask order (effective February 28th) has set the stage for a conversation we all knew was coming eventually.

Parents: We know wearing a mask or choice regarding wearing a mask is something many parents feel passionately about. We ask that you talk with your child about continuing to follow the order that is in place until February 28th. This will allow us to continue educating our students without disruption while we are still under the county order.”

The following is from the county announcement that was issued on February 11:

Since these orders were issued, pandemic conditions have changed considerably. Universal masking remains strongly recommended in K-12 educational settings and provides an additional layer of protection, especially when high-quality masks are used consistently in indoor settings. Current orders remain in effect until February 28, 2022.

Students who test positive or are exposed as close contacts will continue to be excluded from school under the Michigan Public Health Code and existing administrative rules.

The orders were issued in September 2021 and prior to the omicron variant. While they were set to remain in place based on CDC COVID Data Tracker of "substantial" or "high," conditions have changed enough to warrant rescinding them. Local COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-age children are the highest in the state. Layering protective strategies remains critical to maintaining in-person learning and protecting health. Masking, which continues to be recommended, is only one of multiple strategies available.

“Local health orders have been necessary during the pandemic, and these orders have helped protect in-person learning, critical health care capacity, and overall health,” says Jimena Loveluck, MSW, health officer with Washtenaw County Health Department.

“We are in a different place now. We can offer more flexibility while we continue to provide appropriate guidance and work with our local schools to protect health, prevent spread, and maintain in-person learning as safely as possible,” continues Loveluck.

Local cases have declined sharply since peaking in early January. Hospitalizations and deaths have also declined but continue to be reported. Transmission in Washtenaw is still considered high, but local health systems report improved capacity. School-only orders have also become less effective during the omicron surge because school is only a small part of potential or overall community exposures and the variant is significantly more transmissible.

Both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recommend universal indoor masking by all students (ages 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Masking indoors and in crowded settings continues to be recommended by the CDC, the MDHHS, and other health authorities and is required on public transportation, including school buses. Washtenaw County Health Department continues to strongly recommend wearing a high-quality, well-fitted mask in public indoor settings, including schools.

“Importantly, our local orders remain in full force until the end of the month,” confirms Ruth Kraut, MPH, deputy health officer with Washtenaw County Health Department. “Before the planned changes take place, we will provide updated school guidance. Masks will be required when students or staff have had close contact with someone who has COVID or are returning from COVID isolation. Under federal orders, masks continue to be required on public transportation and school buses.”

Health Department recommendations are supported by scientific data and public health expertise. They should be used to guide decision-making during a pandemic without the need for additional state or local orders. This is the traditional role of public health authorities, which generally do not have the resources to monitor or enforce broad mandates.

At the same time, the COVID-19 virus continues to be unpredictable. Future variants could emerge and cause widespread, serious illness requiring new emergency actions.