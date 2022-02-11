Dexter Girls Rout Huron to Clinch Share of SEC Red Title

From the opening tip the Dexter girls' basketball team left no doubt that they were going to be denied a share of the SEC Red title Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts jumped out to a quick 10-1 lead and never looked back as the pummeled Ann Arbor Huron 74-29 Friday night to clinch at least a share of the 2022 Red championship.

Dexter improved to 11-0 in the Red and hold a three-game lead over both Bedford and Saline. The Dreadnaughts can clinch the outright title with a win at home over Lincoln Tuesday night.

Sydney Pnacek hit a pair of triples in the first to spark the Dreads 10-1 run to open the game.

A full-court pressure defense forced several turnovers in the opening quarter as the Dreadnaughts pushed their lead to 24-5 after one.

Huron showed a little life to start the second with an 8-4 run and cut the Dexter lead to 28-13 after a foul and a questionable technical on the Dexter bench sent the River Rats to the fine for four free throws. They made two of four to cut the lead to 15 and Dexter called timeout.

The Dreads righted the ship and went on a 13-2 run to end the half and give Dexter a 41-15 lead at the break.

Maddi Valentine hit a pair of triples in the third as the Dreadnaughts continued to pour it on by outscoring Huron 24-5 to blow the game wide open and force a running clock with a 65-20 lead after three.

The Dexter bench got a lot of work in the final period as the Dreadnaughts cruised to the win.

Valentine finished with a team-high 19 points for Dexter.

Chloe Perry chipped in with 16 points and six steals, while Pnacek added 13 points and six assists. Alena Blumberg finished with nine points, while Alyssa Gullekson hit a pair of triples in the fourth and finished with 8 points. Brianna Rodriguez finished with five points, five steals, and five assists, while Heidi Fuchs and Maggie Lewis scored two each.

Dexter improved to 14-2 overall and has now rattled off eight straight wins on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson



