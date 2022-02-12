Healthy Dexter Team Stuns Tenth-Ranked Huron

Cover- STN File Photo

For the first time in weeks, the Dexter boys’ basketball team fielded a healthy squad, and the results were amazing as the Dreadnaughts shocked Division 1 tenth-ranked Ann Arbor Huron 55-42.

The Dreadnaughts have been battling injuries and illness for weeks, while at times missing up to three starters at a time, but they kept battling and they finally got the band back together and have picked up two straight wins after dropping 8 of 9.

“We had some tough losses early in the season, we’ve had to battle through some injuries, and now we’re starting to see our process come together,” Coach Jason Rushton said.

Dexter honored teachers and staff before the game and gave the faculty a showing of one of the best games of the year for the Dreadnaughts.

Cal Bavineau hit a pair of triples in the first quarter to give Dexter a 14-12 lead after one and the Dreads defense locked down o the River Rats in the second, holding them to nine points and taking a 27-21 lead at the half.

Evan Haroldson rolled his ankle in the second quarter and missed some time but came out of the locker room after halftime and hit a three-pointer to get the Dreadnaughts rolling in the third quarter.

Haroldson scored five in the quarter and Bavineau continued his hot shooting with seven in the third to help Dexter outscore Huron 16-8 to push the lead to 43-29 after three.

Dexter led 45-32 with just over four minutes left in the game, but Huron was not done.

The River Rats would battle back and cut the lead to six 47-41 with two minutes remaining.

As it has been for most of the season, the senior Bavineau wanted the ball in his hands when it came time for Huron to foul. He made them pay as in the final two minutes he sank seven of eight free throws and made 8 of 11 in the deciding fourth quarter to seal the win for the Dreadnaughts.

Bavineau had a huge night with 26 points, six assists, six boards, and three steals to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Haroldson finished with 11 points and four rebounds in spite of battling the ankle injury.

Ty Rychener added seven points, five assists, and five boards, while Brennan Parachek celebrated his birthday with six points and eight rebounds. Cole Arnedt chipped in with six points and Andrew Gersh two for Dexter.

Dexter improved to 5-6 in the SEC White and 7-8 overall.