Dexter Swim and Dive Competes at MISCA State Meet

Photo from Dexter Swim and Dive Twitter

The Dexter swim and dive team took part in the Michigan Swim Coaches Association state meet this weekend and the Dreadnaughts came away with two new state cuts at the event.

Jack Haidl was the top finisher for the Dreadnaughts with an 8th place finish and swam a D2 state-qualifying time of 4:59.50.

The 400-free relay team of Matthew Resende, Tristan Lorincz, Lucas Greatorex, and Adam Hauser finished 19th with a state-cut time of 3:23.64 for Dexter.

The majority of the events had upwards of 50-80 swimmers with 20-40 relay teams in each event.

The 200-medley relay team of Greatorex, Hauser, Stuart Bovich, and Resende finished 26th.

Hauser was 21st in the 200 free and 27th

in the 100 breast, while Resende was 32nd in the 100 fly, 37th

in the 100 back, and 40th in the 50 free.

Otto Krueger was 34th in the 500 free, Bovich 40th

in the 100 back, Dylan O’Connor 54th and Haidl 55th in the 200 free, Adam Bergen 56th in the 100 back, and O’Connor 72nd

in the 100 fly.

The Dreads will return to the pool February 25/26 at Skyline for the SEC Red Finals.