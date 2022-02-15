Scout Leader of Dexter’s Pack 477 Commends Girls in Scouting

The following piece is from Rob Yeager, Cubmaster of Pack 477 in Dexter

In 2018, the Cub Scouts of America first opened their ranks to girls. Even though 77,000 girls joined the first year, many Cub Packs around the world wondered how the organization would adjust: how would it change? How will girls contribute to scouting? Because of these unknowns, some packs were a little apprehensive when it came to integrating female scouts.

My first experience with girls in scouting was when I transferred to Pack 477 in 2020. At the time, we only had one female scout: Lucy. Within minutes of meeting her, I was impressed with her enthusiasm, her creativity, and her winning spirit. I realized then that she set a high bar for other scouts to live up to.

Her trailblazing opened a welcoming environment for other girls, and within a few months, we gained three more female scouts: Cecelia, Sabrina, and Carmella, who became Den 7.

I can still remember asking them what they wanted to do in Cub Scouts and, in a loud, unified voice, responded, "We want to go camping!" Well, these young women jumped in right away and started to volunteer in all of our Pack events. For the bottle and can drive, they advertised the drive by creating bold posters, going door to door to distribute fliers, and returning weeks later to pick up bags of bottles - helping us raise thousands of dollars for Pack Activities. During Apple Daze and Dexter Daze, they helped squeeze lemons and run the lemonade stand. They volunteered (during one of the hottest days of the year, and right after a large storm took out much of the electricity in the town) to help the Lions with their humanitarian and charity events, among all of the other Pack events.

The scouts on their campout.

These young women continuously exhibited core scouting values and truly motivated the other scouts and volunteer leaders. If I could, I would have bottled up all of their energy and enthusiasm and taken it on a roadshow to all the other Cub Packs that had any lingering doubts on how females could enhance and broaden the Scouting experience.

It was an absolute joy to have them as part of our Pack. I hope that they will send me an invite to their Eagle Court of Honor celebration when they attain the rank of Eagle Scout.

Photos courtesy of Rob Yeager