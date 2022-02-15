Dexter Twp Police Report, January 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

In January 2022, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to 105 total calls for police service. This is up from 61 last year for a 69% increase. Deputies conducted 29 traffic stops with seven citations issued.

Notable incidents from the call log include one larceny, five medical assists, 12 traffic crashes, seven citizen assists, one welfare check, one retail theft, and one mental health call.

The WCSO reported the following as noteworthy events to Dexter Township:

On January 7, deputies were dispatched to the 8500 block of N. Territorial Road for a Retail Fraud. The victim reported an unknown male stole a piece of lawn equipment valued at $1,500. Deputies obtained a photograph of the suspect and their vehicle; however, no suspect has been identified at this time.

On January 11, deputies investigated a Fraud complaint in the 13000 block of Noah Road. The victim reported that they sent a check in the mail. However, it never reached its destination. The victim contacted their bank and was informed that the check was altered and attempted to be cashed online. The check was flagged as fraudulent, and no funds were transferred. No suspect has been identified.

On January 27, deputies investigated an Identity Theft in the 8700 block of Glenbrook Road. The caller reported receiving a credit card in the mail that they did not apply for. The caller contacted the issuing bank to cancel the card and was informed no transactions had been made.

A link to the complete call log is below.