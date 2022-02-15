Looking for ideas and input about historic Webster Village

Anyone who has visited the Webster Fall Festival knows the historic Webster Village where it's held is an ideal space to meet with others as you get out and enjoy the scenic four acres and its historic buildings.

It’s also a place of great potential.

Now with some help from the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, the Webster Township Historical Society (WTHS) is hoping to take the next steps toward developing the quaint village into a hub for healthy and fulfilling aging.

After submitting a proposal, the WTHS recently announced they were successful and have “received a planning grant from the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation to develop Historic Webster Village into a hub for healthy and fulfilling aging.”

The WTHS said it was very excited to share that the AAACF found their proposal “worthwhile and awarded us $20,000 to get ideas and input from the ‘community voice’ to put together a strategic plan for the next 5 years.”

The historical society owns and operates the village, which is made up of a collection of historic buildings at the intersection of Webster Church and Farrell roads.

The WTHS said this year’s grant is to be spent on planning their future programs.

Their goals this year are:

1. Canvas the community to learn what services and activities are needed and desired, formulate some ideas of things we will implement in the coming years

2. Identify and communicate with possible partner organizations and begin to establish those partnerships.

3. Create a steering committee composed of representatives from the WTHS, partner organizations, and the community.

4. Create a five year plan going forward.

Looking ahead, they said they hope to “apply for and receive another grant next year and the following years to carry on this project.”

So as a first step, it would like to hear the community’s ideas and suggestions about how to best utilize the village to serve the community.

In its announcement, the WTHS said it, “understands that older adults in rural settings often experience more health problems with greater isolation and fewer resources within reach. Given that Webster Township has no central commercial district and no public schools, Historic Webster Village would be an ideal space to meet with others, get out and enjoy the four acres and historic buildings.”

“Our mission, this year, is to gather information from the community about possible services and activities that would make full use of the buildings, ground and facilities in the village, and would benefit not only seniors, but people of all ages,” the WTHS says. “Suggested activities might include classes, workshops, club meetings, musical performances, and drop-in hours at the Crossroads Community Center.”

They are also seeking partnerships with other local organizations, which could include the Dexter Senior Center, area churches, clubs, other historical societies, wellness centers etc who might want to utilize our village and the Crossroads Community center for their activities.

In reaching out to potential partners, the WTHS explained that this will be a year-long planning process.

“We want to find ways to hear from as many people and organizations as possible about what they would like to see available at the ‘Hub',” the WTHS said.

Maybe a walking path or open-air concerts, or maybe you would prefer to go to workshops or wine tastings, meals or coffee hours at the Crossroads Community Center.

Or perhaps you would just like the Center to be more easily available for your own group gatherings. And possibly you are concerned about COVID safety and would like ventilation or air filtering upgrades.

The Crossroads Community Center at Webster Village. photo from the WTHS website

One question some might have is about the need.

According to the population numbers, there is one.

WTHS said there are 2,000 people in Webster Township over the age of 65, and many are single and living alone.

“We know from the AAACF research that this population has fewer resources in a rural community and that there are greater health risks and less opportunity to socialize,” the WTHS said. “As you know, Webster Township has no schools or central retail shopping areas where retired folks can meet and get together. We want to remedy this situation and have our Historic Webster Village be a Hub for this population while also providing intergenerational programs.”

Another area they want potential partners to think about is from the organization’s point of view.

“Perhaps you have clients that might benefit in some way from the Historic Webster Village Hub or students or scouts interested in participating in social or learning activities,” the WTHS said. “You might have thoughts about emergency preparedness for this population, concerns about how older residents would handle power outages, etc. Or you might have ideas about ways to make our Hub more user friendly for visiting and enjoying the historic buildings.”

You can share your thoughts with the WTHS in-person at a brainstorming session that will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, in Webster Township Hall at 5665 Webster Church Rd.

You can also reach out by mail to WTHS, PO Box 253, Dexter, MI 48130, or by email to board member Erica Perry, at eperry@umich.edu.

For more information about Historic Webster Village visit the WTHS website at www.webstertownshiphistoricalsociety.org.