Dexter Musicians Receive Accolades and Recognition

From Dexter HS Band Boosters

After a very competitive statewide audition with over 2,000 students auditioning for 400 seats, we are pleased to announce five Dexter High School students and two Mill Creek Middle School students were selected to perform in the 2022 MSBOA (Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association) All-State Band.

The students assembled January 27-29, 2022 for rehearsals and workshops with nationally recognized teachers, administrators, and conductors concluding with a performance at DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids, on January 29, 2022.

Congratulations to the following Dexter All-State band students:

Audrey Hudson, 12th grade, Clarinet

Collin Johnson, 12th grade, Trombone

Hanne Nielsen, 10th grade, Clarinet

Calvin Ophoff, 10th grade, Bassoon

Yuma Tsubouchi, 10th grade, French Horn

Cat Maust, 7th grade, Trombone

Carson Zaski, 8th grade, Tuba

Mill Creek Middle School musicians, left to right: Cat Maust & Carson Zaski. Photo courtesy of Susan Crane.

At the December 2021 Dexter High School winter concert, the following adults were recognized by DHS Band Director, Dr. Kenneth Moore, for their contributions to the success of the Dexter High School Band Program, Mr. Mike Bavineau (DHS athletic director), Mr. Ted Sleder (former DHS marching band announcer), Mrs. Lisa Ann Schliebe (former DHS band uniform coordinator, nurse and chaperone for band camp and band trips), and Mr. Mike Sikora (former DHS marching band camp coordinator and band trip coordinator).

The following band students were also honored at the winter concert, selected by their peers, and recognized as Best Overall Marcher from the fall 2021 marching band season:

Freshman: Dima Griffiths

Sophomore: Andrew Gafford

Junior: Diego Reyes

Senior: Cole Warren

Most Enthusiastic Marcher:

Freshman: Matthew Casavant

Sophomore: Andrew Betz

Junior: Jack VanSickle

Senior: Zeb Smith

Additional marching band awards were given to the following:

Eden Gibson, Best Overall Colorguard

Nick Berenson, Best Overall Percussionist

Qais Zalmout, Most Improved Colorguard

Andrew Boydston, Hercules Award

Dexter Band Boosters is a volunteer-run, 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that raises funds, provides operational support and organizes volunteers to assist the Dexter Community Schools band directors and students. To learn more about the Dexter Band Program, please visit our website https://dexterbands.org/