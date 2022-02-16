Dexter Girls' Clinch SEC Red title

After a slow start the Dexter girls' basketball got things rolling and routed Ypsilanti Lincoln 72-31 to clinch the outright SEC Red title Tuesday night.

Lincoln came out fight and lead 10-9 with under a minute to play in the first. Sydney Pnacek drove the lane for two and Brianna Rodriguez nailed a pair of three-pointers in the final 20 seconds to give the Dreadnaughts a 17-10 lead after one.

Dexter began to pull away in the second with an 18-8 run to take a 35-18 lead into the break.

The Dreadnaughts then blew the game wide open with a 23-8 run in the third for a 58-26 lead and cruised to the win.

The Dreadnaughts celebrated the league title in their first season in the SEC Red by cutting down the nets after the game.

Pnacek had a huge night with 26 points and grabbed six rebounds. She was 4-8 from beyond the three-point arch on the night.

Maggie Lewis was 6 for 9 from the field and finished with 14 points and grabbed nine boards.

Rodriguez finished with 13 points and four steals and Alena Blumberg 12 points. Chloe Perry chipped in with five points, Maddi Valentine and Heidi Fuchs one each.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 12-0 in the SEC Red and 15-2 overall. They host Ann Arbor Skyline in the final home game of the season Friday night.