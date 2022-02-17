Dexter HS Dance Team Takes 4th at Nationals

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Dexter High School Dance Team recently traveled to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the Universal Dance Association National Competition held February 4-6, 2022.

Competing against teams from all over the country, the Dexter Dance Team won fourth place in the Small Varsity Game Day competition.

“We had a long season before the season actually started,” says Coach Morgan Dubey. “We started in May of last year. The whole summer was practice and competitions.”

Dexter HS Dance Team. Back: Coach Julia Acton, Lauren Hart (9), Jenna Lenkowski (9), Sarah Sawin (9), Ruby Boynton (9), Anna Kovarik (10), Coach Morgan Dubey Front: Lauren Martin (11), Julia Kirkey (11), Captain Olivia Steinert (12), Mya Sobbry (12), Clara Thomas (11), Lainey Sawin (11). Photo: Wendy Martin.

Dubey lists the team’s three routines as Small Varsity Pom, Jazz, and Game Day. Qualification for Nationals occurred in July at dance camp. To quality, all the dancers are judged individually, and the rankings are tallied to see who can compete at the national level. Dexter High School’s dancers withstood the heat of summer and the heat of individual competitive performance to qualify.

“From there, we really started working on our Nationals choreography,” says Dubey. “Nationals is the main focus throughout the season.”

The dance team hit a bump in the road when it switched head coaches in October when Dubey took charge. The transition presented a challenge, but the dancers overcame it.

Game Day Finals award ceremony. Photo: Wendy Martin.

“All the girls were ready to have a good season, but even more so after a year of COVID and switching coaches,” adds Dubey. “They were motivated to work towards nationals. Their goal was to perform well at Nationals.”

Dubey explains that the game-day routine involves four routines--fight song, sideline, halftime performance, and a spirit video with highlights of performances throughout the year. The dance team has competed in nationals previously, but this is the first year they’ve reached the finals. The pressure didn’t get to them.

Captain Olivia Steinert, senior (left) and Mya Sobbry, senior. Photo: Wendy Martin.

“They were looking forward to having a good Nationals performance,” says Dubey. “The girls felt that this is the most prepared they’ve ever been. So, they were confident that they would give their best performance.”

“Any issues that did arise in the prelims or semifinals, we were able to overcome and put out the best performance we’ve ever done at Nationals,” adds Dubey.

Congratulations dancers! Thank you for all the hard work you’ve put in and for representing Dexter at Nationals!