Tax Litigation Between City of Dexter and 5HF Comes to a Close

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The Michigan Supreme Court has ended the decade-long debate between the City of Dexter and the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation over property taxes. Each party has given its statement on the lengthy process and result.

From the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation:

“After nine years and more than 20 judicial actions, the courts have finally brought a conclusion to property tax disagreements between 5 Healthy Towns Foundation and the City of Dexter.

“In 2012, 5 Healthy Towns Foundation (5HF) bought Dexter Wellness Center from a for-profit business. Prior to the purchase, as a matter of due diligence, the Foundation confirmed with Scio Township’s property tax assessor (who, at the time, acted as the taxing authority for the then-Village of Dexter) that the Wellness Center would qualify for non-profit property tax exemption. Though the Scio Township assessor concluded that the Wellness Center indeed qualified for the property tax exemption, Dexter interceded in the Township’s 2013 decision, forcing the 5HF to appeal to the Michigan Tax Tribunal (MTT) and request a ruling on 5HF’s entitlement to a property taxation exemption.

“Though the MTT initially ruled 5HF was not exempt under its construction of the law then in effect, 5HF appealed that decision to the Michigan Court of Appeals (COA), which reversed the MTT and ruled in 5HF’s favor. Dexter appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court (MSC), which affirmed the COA’s decision and again ruled in 5HF’s favor.

“During these proceedings, 5HF attempted to settle with Scio Township and Dexter. Scio Township agreed to the settlement offer, but the mayor of Dexter refused the offer. Though the Michigan Supreme Court affirmed that 5 Healthy Towns Foundation was exempt from property taxes, the mayor of the newly incorporated City of Dexter and the City Council attempted to end-run the Supreme Court and sought to exact taxes from 5HF from another angle: levy lessee-user tax on 5HF’s wellness center management company instead.

“5 Healthy Towns Foundation contracts with a wellness center management company with expertise in medical integration. After losing the property tax exemption fight in the Michigan courts, starting in 2018, Dexter’s leadership changed gears and began pursuing the management company for lessee-user tax. This decision set off a cascade of court actions in multiple judicial venues, including the State Tax Commission, Michigan Tax Tribunal, Washtenaw County Circuit Court, Court of Appeals, and eventually, back to the Michigan Supreme Court. Over the next 3 years, at every level, judicial decisions were made in favor of 5HF.

“In late 2021 the MSC refused to hear the final appeal filed by the City of Dexter. Marking what appears to be the final challenge to the Wellness Center’s taxable status, Dexter has agreed to the entry of a consent judgment regarding the remaining lessee-user tax assessments for tax years 2019, 2020 and 2021. That consent judgment resolves all the remaining cases in the Michigan courts.

“Between the City of Dexter and 5HF, millions of dollars have been spent on attorneys.

“In spite of the tax battle, 5HF continued to invest in Dexter’s health and wellness efforts, providing funding for the Farm to School program, trails, school gardens, mindfulness classes, yoga in the park, and many other programs. Steve Petty, current 5HF CEO said “5 Healthy Towns Foundation has invested over $1.6M to support wellness in Dexter since 2013, when the tax litigation began.” He added ‘The health of the general public has been and continues to be our focus. We are glad to have this significant challenge behind us.’”

From Dexter Mayor Shawn Keough:

“The property tax litigation process involving the Village (now City) of Dexter and the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation (5HF) related to the Dexter Wellness Center property at 2810 Baker Road concluded in January 2022. The 5HF team issued a press release in early February and the Sun Times asked me to share a few comments to provide some context and clarification on this topic, which has many complexities.

“The Dexter Wellness Center on Baker Road was initially approved as a fitness center by the Village of Dexter Planning Commission in 2007, as a key piece in the redevelopment of what was commonly known as the old Colorbok property. Prior to construction, the Developer requested a small amount of financial support from the Dexter Downtown Development Authority to provide and upgrade public utilities to support the project. The Developer confirmed that the building would be leased to a for-profit company and the Village/DDA were expecting to receive tax revenue from the approximately $11,000,000 investment in the redeveloped property.

“As the construction proceeded, the Village of Dexter was excited to learn that the Chelsea Health and Wellness Foundation (now 5HF) would be the major tenant at the fitness center and that they would be leasing the facility and offering their services. The Chelsea Health and Wellness Foundation is a non-profit entity that was set up years ago when the St. Joseph Health System bought the Chelsea Hospital. They have operated a similar fitness center in Chelsea for years. The Foundation’s mission to cultivate improvements in personal and community wellness in the five towns of Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge is something that the Village appreciated, and the City continues to appreciate. However, in 2012, within a few months following the grand opening, and with no prior discussion of their intention with the Village, 5HF bought the fitness center from the Developer. 5HF immediately requested a non-profit, charitable tax exemption for the property.

“While the Scio Township’s property tax assessor (who, at the time, acted as the tax assessing authority while we were the Village of Dexter) initially determined that the Wellness Center property would qualify for non-profit property tax exemption, the Scio Township Board of Review reversed his decision and the Wellness Center remained on the tax roll. The Chelsea Wellness Foundation challenged that decision in the Michigan Tax Tribunal, and the Village of Dexter and the Dexter Downtown Development Authority both participated in defending the taxable status of the fitness center. The Village Council and DDA were united in our belief that the fitness center was charging market rates to users and was not eligible for non-profit, charitable treatment. In fact, Dexter was not alone in this belief. The Attorney General and the Michigan Municipal League participated in the tax litigation in support of Dexter’s position.

“Meanwhile, the Village of Dexter became the City of Dexter thanks to the many voters who approved the City Charter in November 2014. One of the obligations of being a city is to be the primary tax collection agency within the City boundaries. The City also has a legal obligation to enforce State property tax laws, and does so on behalf of all taxing jurisdictions (i.e. Dexter School District, Dexter District Library, Washtenaw County, to name a few). This means that the City is obligated to defend if a property owner challenges a property tax decision. While it is not the City’s goal to be contentious, we felt that the question of whether the Wellness Center property should be on the tax roll was an important question to ask and have clarified so that the City could understand the rules of enforcement. This question also had the potential to impact other municipalities throughout the State of Michigan. While Scio Township and the City/DDA initially prevailed at the Tax Tribunal, 5HF challenged that ruling, and won at the Court of Appeals.

“The other unique angle that was a part of the more recent tax litigation challenge involved the fact that 5HF hires a for-profit company (Power Wellness) to operate their fitness centers. When the court process confirmed that the Wellness Center property qualified as a tax-exempt property, it triggered a completely separate section of the property tax code that does not allow for-profit entities to operate on tax-exempt property, without paying property taxes. The City and DDA felt that this needed to be clarified as to whether this for-profit company should be responsible for any portion of the taxes since they are also making a profit on their activities at the Baker Road property while 5HF benefits from the tax exemption. The City and DDA lost all challenges to this question as well, but we gained knowledge and learned from the process.

“In November 2014, 5HF offered to make a contribution directly to the DDA that averaged out to $18,000 per year over a 5-year period, but this contribution was only offered to the DDA; that is, no other taxing jurisdictions would receive any revenue in return for the City dropping the case. The amount offered was also a very small percentage compared to the actual taxes that 5HF would have had to pay annually (i.e. over $300,000 to all taxing agencies) if 5HF were found to not qualify for the tax exemption. The Village/City did not think the settlement offer was fair because it didn’t cover other taxing jurisdictions and was not even close to an amount that warranted not getting our questions on the tax code answered officially. There were many residents and businesses following this situation and asking for a better understanding as well.

“I would like the residents and businesses of Dexter to know that Village Council, Dexter DDA and City Council have been aligned throughout this entire litigation on the feeling that we had to fulfill our lawful obligation to understand and enforce the State tax code. We are disappointed in the ultimate outcome of this tax litigation, which results in all the taxing jurisdictions subsidizing the fitness center’s operation and services exclusively for the benefit of its members and 5HF; however, we are satisfied that we met our legal obligations and pursued answers to questions that were not previously obvious.

“The City of Dexter looks forward to having the 5HF continue as an active member of the Dexter community. This tax litigation process was necessary to clarify what previous case law did not provide guidance on. We know this was a long process, and I personally appreciated all the support and encouragement from residents and property owners as we moved forward on these challenges. We have always been very transparent in our decisions and goals during these proceedings and we accept the result of the court’s decisions. If anyone has any questions about the process or the information contained in this communication, please feel free to contact me directly at skeough@dextermi.gov. Sincerely, Shawn Keough, Mayor.”