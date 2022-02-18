Area Seniors Win 2nd Place in the Mozart Cup in Austria

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Dexter HS Senior Sarah Tuzinowski and Saline HS Senior Evie Lemm recently returned from Austria after competing with Team USA for the Mozart Cup. Team USA placed 2nd against teams from around the world.

The Mozart Cup is an annual International Skating Union sanctioned competition for synchronized skating. It is one of the most prominent figure skating events in Europe.

“Synchronized skating is a mix between cheerleading, dance, ice dancing, and freestyle all combined into a sport with 16 people on the ice at once,” explains Evie. “It’s a combination of a lot of different things rolled into one sport.”

Team USA aka The Hockettes. Photo credit Deb DesRosiers.

Synchronized skating has all the beauty, grace, and precision of figure skating with the added element of passing inches from your teammates at full speed. The skaters' performance on the ice may look smooth and seamless, but it takes an unbelievable amount of work to accomplish.

“A lot of my friends don’t realize how much work it takes because we have to be at every practice,” says Sarah. “Our spot can’t be filled in the program if we don’t show. Friends will tell me to skip practice and come hang out. But I can’t. We have to be at practice.”

Sarah and Evie skate with the Hockettes, the Ann Arbor area’s synchronized skating team. The Hockettes practice three days a week for four hours. In addition, skaters must take private lessons in styles such as solo dance, freestyle, and lessons one-on-one with the coach. And that’s just the skating part. When they are not on the ice, the skaters are conditioning to build strength and endurance. Sarah and Evie each spend more than 20 hours a week practicing, training, and conditioning.

“I’m at the rink every single day, sometimes as much as five hours,” says Evie. It’s a big time commitment, especially when balancing high school on top of it.”

Sarah has been skating since age three, Evie since age four. The two are more like sisters than friends, often finishing each other’s sentences.

The skaters had time for a little fun, too. Here they are making strudel. Photo credit Deb DesRosiers.

The Hockettes qualified at a competition in November to become one of the nine Team USAs to internationally in different competitions. The Hockettes were appointed to represent the U.S. at the Mozart Cup in Austria. The team immediately faced some significant obstacles. Four members contracted COVID and only returned the day before the team left for Austria. It was nerve-wracking for competitive performers who prefer to be honed to perfection heading into a competition.

“What I saw as most exception out of this experience is how they all stepped up, despite having these obstacles, to put on amazing performances,” says Coach Lindsay Grajek. “They had a lot of struggles going into the competition, but they really worked together.”

Grajek believes the maturity and experience of the team play a huge advantage. “They take responsibility for themselves,” says Grajk. “When we go to a competition, I say very little. They talk to one another to hype each other up and whatever else may need to be said.”

“These girls worked really hard last season,” she adds. “While a lot of teams didn’t practice because of the pandemic, these girls practiced all season. We drove to Ohio and did a lot of virtual competitions when a lot of other teams took the season off to train individually.”

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gUuKl238CNk -->

Grajek lays a lot of the credit for the team’s success at the feet of its four captains, of which Sarah and Evie are two. “I think our captains have done an excellent job this season leading the team through all of these obstacles and teaching them exactly what it takes to compete at this level,” she says.

As one can imagine, the trip to Austria was a thrill. Team USA flew into Munich and explored the city. In Austria, they got to make strudel and did some sightseeing. But then, it was back on the ice and all business getting ready for the competition. When the team took second place, they could only send two skaters to stand on the podium. Sarah and Evie were selected.

“To go up there and represent not only our country but also our team was really nice,” says Evie. “We received the flowers and got to hand out the medals to our teammates.”

Hearing the crowd chant “U.S.A.” and stand on the podium while they played the national anthem is an experience that is difficult to put into words, as Sarah can attest. “I don’t know how to explain the feeling on the podium. We finally got to accomplish our dreams, and I got to stand there with Evie.”

The competition, medals, and adulation are one thing. But what Sarah and Evie talk most about when talking about skating is the team. Being part of a close team is the real prize for all their effort.

Photo credit: Jana Terarova.

“Our entire team is like our second family because we’re together so much,” adds Sarah. “We have to have 100% faith in each other. If I lift somebody above my head for ten seconds, she has to trust me to save her if something goes wrong.”

“My teammates are truly my best friends,” says Evie. “These are the people I go out and have fun with. These are the people I like spending time with.”

Sarah and Evie plan on continuing their skating careers when they leave for college. The challenge will be to find a skating program where they want to go to school. Sarah plans to attend Miami University of Ohio and is undecided in her major. Evie has yet to commit to a college but plans to study marketing.