Dexter Township continues to look for a trash hauling solution

The Dexter Township Board continues to do its research into trash/recycling hauling and in its latest decision it approved a letter of support and commitment for a Single-Hauler Solid Waste Provider.

Township supervisor Diane Ratkovich said the township has signed a letter that is being sent to Washtenaw County Public Works Director Theo Eggermont.

At a previous board meeting during a presentation that included some talk about a single-hauler solution, Eggermont told the township board that the next steps for the township could be determining whether or not they want to create an ordinance pertaining to trash and recycling hauling. He told the township board that he’s there to help them learn more about the process and he's looking to apply for a grant to provide assistance for this process since there are a few others townships he knows that might be interested in doing the same thing.

The letter of support was about the grant.

In her recommendation report to the board at its Feb .15 meeting, board trustee Karen Sikkenga explained the letter of support.

“With recent labor shortages impacting solid waste and recycling haulers, some rural municipalities have been negatively impacted by infrequent trash and recycling collection or haulers notifying residents that they will no longer be serving the area,” Sikkenga said in her report.

“One solution to provide for stability for residents and ensure the safe collection of solid waste and recycling is to create an ordinance and a contract with a solid waste provider,” said the overview and purpose of the letter. “Townships can either pursue a franchise or single hauler system to create a contract. Single hauler contracts realize additional benefits including reduced impacts on roads, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, cost savings and/or increased service levels for most residents. This form is intended to express interest and support for a grant application that would fund support for townships in their pursuit of a solid waste ordinance and contract.”

According to the letter, the Municipal Expectations for Participation are:

Agree to have a member of the Washtenaw County Public Works department or a consultant present material regarding solid waste hauling options to your Township Board of Trustees.

If the Board is in favor of pursuing an ordinance and grant funding is awarded, designate a representative to attend regular meetings to learn more about hauling options, ordinance formation, stakeholder engagement, contracting best practices and/or other meetings that would be beneficial to achieving the stated purpose.

If the Board is in favor of pursing an ordinance, and a draft ordinance is created, agree to bring the ordinance to the Board for consideration.

Washtenaw County Public Works Roles and Contributions will be:

Washtenaw County will provide a staff member to present materials to Township Board

Washtenaw County will apply for grant funding to provide support for policy development, technical support and research, meeting facilitation to support the designated representative in ordinance formation, stakeholder engagement including determining desired service levels, and contract support

If a grant is awarded, Washtenaw County Public Works will serve as the grant coordinator and otherwise support townships in their pursuit of an ordinance and contract.

The letter also stated there would be “No financial commitments or binding participation other than having a staff member or consultant present material to the Township Board of Trustees is required by signing the agreement.”

Township board trustee Karen Nolte said this topic will be included in the Master Plan process and single hauler questions will be included in surveys sent to residents to gather opinions and comments.