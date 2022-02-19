Dexter Makes it Four Straight Wins

Cover- STN File Photo

The Dexter boys’ basketball team is showing that when healthy the Dreadnaughts can be a force to be reckoned with after knocking off Ann Arbor Skyline 52-46 on the road.

The win makes it four straight victories for the Dreadnaughts, including wins over the top two teams in the SEC Red, Huron and Skyline.

It was a strange start to the Skyline game Friday night with the two teams going on runs to open the first.

Skyline jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead, but the Dreadnaughts rallied back with seven straight to tie it’s a 7-7. The Eagles would then close out the first with an 8-0 run to take a 15-7 lead after one.

Cal Bavineau would score nine points in the second to help the Dreadnaughts cut the Skyline lead to 25-23 at the half.

Dexter struggled in the third with Skyline extending its lead to 37-32 with a 12-9 run in the third, but the Dreadnaughts would rule the fourth.

The Dexter defense clamped down on the Eagles, allowing just nine points in the fourth, while the Dreadnaughts would put 20 on the board to pull out the win. Ty Rychener scored eight in the deciding fourth quarter and Bavineau was 6 of 6 down the stretch from the free-throw line to seal the win for Dexter.

Bavineau finished with a team-high 20 points and dished out eight assists to lead Dexter.

Rychener finished with 15 points and five rebounds, while Evan Haroldson added eight points. Brennan Parachek chipped in with seven points and 11 boards, and Joey Tessmer two points.

“We love the way we’re playing right now, but we know we need to get back to work and continue to clean things up and get better heading into March,” Coach Jason Rushton said.

The Dreadnaughts took down Lincoln 52-48 for a tough win on the road earlier in the week.

The game was close throughout with the Dreadnaughts taking a 15-12 lead after one thanks to seven first-quarter points by Evan Haroldson.

Dexter could muster just one basket in the second quarter, but Cal Bavineau and Ty Rychener combined to go 10-10 from the free-throw line in the quarter to keep the Dreads on top 27-25 at the half.

Haroldson would score seven and Brennan Parachek added five to help push the Dreads lead to 41-36 after three.

Lincoln would keep the game close until the final minute when Bavineau would sink a pair of free throws to seal the win.

Haroldson finished with a team-high 20 points and six rebounds.

Bavineau added 13 points, including 8-10 from the free-throw line. He also recorded five assists and four rebounds. Parachek chipped in with nine points and 11 boards, while Rychener and Cole Arnedt scored five each.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 9-8 overall on the season and 7-6 in the SEC Red.