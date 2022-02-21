Dexter Forum Recap 02-19-22

From John Hansen, Moderator

Ron Miller from Parks and Rec got us started with a report on future plans for Mill Creek North Park which is the park behind the fire station. They are in the information gathering phase and would be happy to hear from you.

And Thelma Tucker talked about planning for expanded use for the Webster Township historic village buildings. It feels like we are beginning to think outside the mask and getting back to the things that make the Dexter area a great place to live.

And....Karl and I are eager to get back to meeting in person particularly as we look ahead to a busy August primary and general election in the fall. With all the new district lines there are likely to be plenty of new folks that we will want to get to know. We are checking out meeting sites and looking to you for your level of willingness to attend in person.

And...there is always something new and different to learn about like the potential relocation of our district court from Chelsea to Saline. Most of us are not all that eager to go to court but if we have to go it would be nice to have it nearby so we could go over and have lunch at the Common Grill - oops! - congratulations to Craig Common for 30 wonderful years.

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum will be on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:30 AM - still on Zoom.