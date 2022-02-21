Dexter Community Orchestra Winter Concert Set for March 6

Good things come in pairs as the Dexter Community Orchestra takes the stage for its winter concert, celebrating the “Duality of Life.” The concert will be held Sunday, March 6 at 4 p.m. at the Center for Performing Arts, Dexter High School.

Music Director David Schultz has prepared a program featuring famous (and not so famous) musical pairs. Highlighting the concert will be Johannes Brahms’ “Double Concerto for Violin and Cello”, performed by husband-and-wife team Fangye Sun and Daniel Tressel. This deeply romantic piece contrasts the moods and sonorities of these two instruments, while harmoniously uniting them.

Also on the program are Engelbert Humperdinck’s prelude to his fairy-tale opera “Hansel and Gretel”. Listeners may not be familiar with Humperdinck the composer (not to be confused with the pop singer who borrowed his name), but many will recognize the “Children’s Prayer” melody. Continuing with the theme of pairs, the orchestra will perform Cesar Frank’s “Psyche No. 4”, based on the classic Greek myth of Eros and Psyche.

Mr. Tressel, cello soloist for the Brahms, is also a talented composer, and the DCO will perform his “Five Snapshots for Orchestra”. As the title suggests, these short musical pictures depict scenes from daily life.

The DCO will follow appropriate COVID guidelines, as set forth by Dexter Public Schools. Masks will be worn by musicians, and are highly recommended for audience members. Admission is free; as always, donations toward the orchestra’s expenses are gratefully appreciated.