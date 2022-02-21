Skip to main content
Dexter
45° and overcast
Dexter MI
2-21-2022 5:01pm
Cub Scout Bottle and Can Drive Drop Off Places
STN Staff
The Sun Times News
Image
Chelsea
Mon. Feb 21 2022
Chelsea Area Historical Museum Reopens with Special Events
The Museum reopens March 5
STN Staff
The Sun Times News
STN Staff
The Sun Times News
Saline
Mon. Feb 21 2022
Saline Area Social Services Aiming For Half Million Budget To Serve Community
Saline Area Social Services has raised one percent of the $554,000 it estimates it needs this year. There are many ways to donate, including through a Truck Hero program.
Drew Saunders
The Sun Times News
Drew Saunders
The Sun Times News
Dexter
Mon. Feb 21 2022
Cub Scout Bottle and Can Drive Drop Off Places
Drive ends March 6
STN Staff
The Sun Times News
STN Staff
The Sun Times News
Dexter Weather
Monday February 21
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High:
46°
Low:
28°
Wind:
7 mph ESE
Chance of rain:
9%
Dexter
Mon. Feb 21 2022
Dexter Community Orchestra Winter Concert Set for March 6
Featuring Brahams' "Double Concerto for Violin and Cello"
STN Staff
The Sun Times News
STN Staff
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Mon. Feb 21 2022
CPD Weekly Report 02-22-22
Fraud, job site theft, assault
Doug Marrin
Editor
Doug Marrin
Editor
Dexter
Mon. Feb 21 2022
Dexter Forum Recap 02-19-22
The latest topics of interest around town
Doug Marrin
Editor
Doug Marrin
Editor
Saline
Sun. Feb 20 2022
Three Qualify for First Ever MHSAA Girls' State Wrestling Finals
Two wrestlers from Saline and one from Dexter qualify for wrestling state finals at Ford Field
Mike Williamson
The Sun Times News
Mike Williamson
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Sun. Feb 20 2022
Chelsea Girls Rout Trenton
McCalla scores a career-high 34 to lead Bulldogs to rout
Mike Williamson
The Sun Times News
Mike Williamson
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Sun. Feb 20 2022
Bulldogs Clinch Share to Second Straight SEC White Title
Hanifan scores 28 in win over Tecumseh
Mike Williamson
The Sun Times News
Mike Williamson
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Sun. Feb 20 2022
Elijah Ratliff Qualifies for D2 State Wrestling Finals
Ratliff improves to 39-8 on the season
Mike Williamson
The Sun Times News
Mike Williamson
The Sun Times News
Saline
Sat. Feb 19 2022
Saline's Brett Thornell Qualifies for D1 State Finals
Thornell finishes 2nd at 135 pounds at D1 Regionals
Mike Williamson
The Sun Times News
Mike Williamson
The Sun Times News
Dexter
Sat. Feb 19 2022
Dexter Makes it Four Straight Wins
Streaking Dreadnaughts win fourth straight
Mike Williamson
The Sun Times News
Mike Williamson
The Sun Times News
